Taiwan has a population of approximately 23 million and is often recognized for its high-tech industries, particularly electronics. However, over the past two decades, the country has also invested in building a competitive biotechnology sector. Given its limited domestic market but strong infrastructure in manufacturing, research, and data-driven industries, Taiwan has positioned itself as a regional biotech player, focusing on precision medicine, immunotherapy, and drug development.

While Taiwan does not compete with global biotech behemoths like the United States or Europe, it benefits from government support and a growing research ecosystem. The Taiwan Biotech Takeoff Plan, launched in 2009, has aimed to foster innovation, attract foreign investment, and strengthen international partnerships. The country also houses a mix of emerging biotech startups and more established companies.

Without further ado, here are seven biotech companies based in Taiwan to keep an eye on in 2025.

AnHorn Medicines

Technology: AI-enabled drug discovery platform focusing on targeted protein degradation

Lead candidate: AH-001

Recent news: $10 million Series A funding round

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, AnHorn Medicines is a biotech company specializing in the development of small-molecule drugs through targeted protein degradation.

AnHorn Medicines employs an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled drug discovery platform, AIMCADD, to design bi-functional degraders and molecular glues that target disease-causing proteins. This platform integrates AI to facilitate target selection, structure prediction, ligand generation, and molecular dynamics simulations, accelerating the discovery and optimization of protein degraders.

AnHorn is working on the development of a novel class of drugs termed BIGPRO (Bi-functional liGand induced PROteolysis).

The company’s lead candidate, AH-001, is a topically administered protein degrader targeting the androgen receptor (AR). Designed to treat androgenetic alopecia, or common hair loss, AH-001 functions by recruiting E3 ubiquitin ligase to degrade the AR protein, thereby reducing the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a key factor in hair loss. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that AH-001 reverses DHT-induced hair loss, promoting hair follicle regrowth.

In November 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance to initiate phase 1 trials. Additionally, in April 2023, the company completed a $10 million series A funding round.

Caliway Biopharmaceuticals

Technology: Small-molecule drugs

Lead candidate: CBL-514

Recent news: Successful completion of phase 2b studies

Headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Caliway Biopharmaceuticals focuses on developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for medical aesthetics and inflammatory diseases.

Caliway’s research centers on adipose biology and pharmacology, particularly in developing non-surgical solutions for localized fat reduction. Their lead candidate, CBL-514, induces adipocyte apoptosis, leading to a reduction in subcutaneous fat.

CBL-514 is an injectable small-molecule drug intended for localized fat reduction. It works by promoting the programmed cell death of fat cells, to decrease fat deposits in targeted areas. CBL-514 is being investigated for multiple indications, including non-invasive subcutaneous fat reduction, Dercum’s disease, and cellulite.

In December 2024, Caliway announced that its phase 2b study for reducing abdominal subcutaneous fat met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints. Notably, over 80% of participants in the treatment group achieved at least a 1-grade improvement on the clinician reported-abdominal fat rating scale (CR-AFRS), with nearly 60% achieving this result after just one treatment. The study also demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no drug-related serious adverse events reported.

Following these positive outcomes, Caliway is preparing to initiate global pivotal phase 3 studies for CBL-514 in 2025, aiming to further evaluate its efficacy and safety in a larger population.

Formosa Pharmaceuticals

Technology: APNT (Advanced Particle Nanotechnology) platform

Lead candidate: APP13007

Recent news: FDA approval of APP13007 for post-operative inflammation and pain

Also headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Formosa Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in ophthalmology and oncology.

Formosa Pharmaceuticals utilizes its proprietary APNT (Advanced Particle Nanotechnology) platform to develop nanoparticle formulations that enhance drug solubility and stability.

The company’s lead candidate, APP13007, is a clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension (0.05%). Clobetasol propionate is a super-potent corticosteroid traditionally used in dermatology. Formosa Pharmaceuticals has reformulated it into a nanosuspension suitable for ocular administration.

In March 2024, the FDA approved APP13007 for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. This approval marks the first new ophthalmic steroid to enter the U.S. market in over 15 years.

OBI Pharma

Technology: Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform targeting TROP2

Lead candidate: OBI-992

Recent news: Received FDA orphan drug designation for OBI-992 in gastric cancer

OBI Pharma is based in Taipei, Taiwan with a focus on oncology. The biotech company specializes in ADC technology. Their proprietary platform, GlycOBI, enables site-specific conjugation, enhancing the stability and efficacy of ADCs.

The company’s lead candidate, OBI-992, is an ADC targeting TROP2, a protein overexpressed in various solid tumors, including gastric cancer. OBI-992 delivers a potent cytotoxic agent specifically to TROP2-expressing cancer cells, to minimize damage to normal tissues. Preclinical studies have demonstrated promising anti-tumor activity, leading to the advancement of OBI-992 into clinical development.

In August 2024, OBI Pharma announced that the FDA granted orphan drug designation to OBI-992 for the treatment of gastric cancer, including gastroesophageal junction cancer. Following this designation, OBI Pharma initiated a phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of OBI-992 in patients with advanced solid tumors, including gastric cancer.

REGiMMUNE

Technology: Immunotherapies harnessing regulatory T cells (Tregs)

Immunotherapies harnessing regulatory T cells (Tregs) Lead candidate: RGI-2001

RGI-2001 Recent news: Announced intention to merge with Kiji Therapeutics

REGiMMUNE focuses on developing immunotherapies by modulating regulatory T cells (Tregs) to treat immune disorders and cancer.

REGiMMUNE’s proprietary technology involves the modulation of Treg function to restore immune balance. By enhancing or suppressing Treg activity, the company aims to induce immune tolerance in autoimmune diseases and transplantation or to stimulate immune responses against tumors in cancer therapy.

The Taiwanese biotech company’s lead candidate, RGI-2001, is a liposomal formulation of an alpha-galactosylceramide analog designed to prevent acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. RGI-2001 promotes the activation and expansion of Tregs, inducing immune tolerance and reducing the incidence and severity of aGVHD. The therapy has progressed through phase 2b clinical trials, demonstrating promising results in preventing GVHD.

REGIMMINUE recently announced its intention to merge with Kiji Therapeutics, aiming to create a global leader in Treg-focused therapies. The combined entity, named REGiMMUNE/Kiji TX, plans to leverage complementary platforms to develop treatments for various indications, including GVHD, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, and central nervous system disorders.

Senhwa Biosciences

Technology: Next-generation DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics

Lead candidates: Silmitasertib (CX-4945) and pidnarulex (CX-5461)

Recent news: Initiated phase 1/2 study of silmitasertib in pediatric patients with relapsed refractory solid tumors

Senhwa Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company based in Taipei, Taiwan developing first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases. The company specializes in next-generation DNA damage response (DDR) therapeutics.

DDR therapeutics target mechanisms that repair DNA damage in cancer cells. By inhibiting these repair pathways, the Taiwan-based biotech company’s drugs aim to enhance the effectiveness of existing treatments and overcome resistance.

Simitasertib (CX-4945) is one of the candidates the company is advancing. It is a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of casein kinase 2 (CK2), currently in clinical trials for various cancers, including cholangiocarcinoma and basal cell carcinoma. Additionally, Silmitasertib has shown potential as a treatment for COVID-19.

The company is also working on CX-5461, targeting DNA replication stress in cancer cells, particularly those with BRCA2 or PALB2 mutations.

Recently Senhwa announced the dosing of the first patient in a phase 1/2 study of silmitasertib in children and young adults with relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

Steminent Biotherapeutics

Technology: Stem cell therapy

Lead candidate: Stemchymal

Recent news: Completed PIC/S GMP-compliant manufacturing facility in Taipei; received certification from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

Steminent Biotherapeutics develops stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative and other diseases. The Taiwanese biotech company’s approach involves the use of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

Its lead product, Stemchymal is an investigational stem cell therapy intended for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), a group of hereditary disorders characterized by progressive coordination and balance difficulties. The therapy utilizes MSCs to potentially restore neural function and slow disease progression. Stemchymal is also investigated for Huntington’s disease and osteoarthritis.

In June 2024, Steminent Biotherapeutics announced the completion of its cell therapy manufacturing facility in Neihu, Taipei. The company plans to seek inspections from regulatory authorities in Taiwan and Japan to support the approval of Stemchymal. In addition, Steminent plans to submit a phase 2b trial to the FDA in 2025.

Taiwan, a strong regional biotech player

In 2023, Taiwan’s biomedical industry reported a total revenue of NT$319 billion ($9.71 billion), marking a 4.8% increase from the previous year. The bio-pharmaceutical sector accounted for nearly a third of the industry’s total revenue. Notably, the cell therapy sector experienced a significant growth rate of 38%.

Taiwan’s biotechnology sector has evolved beyond its emerging status to become an established regional player, particularly in oncology, immunology, and precision medicine. The next phase of growth will depend on how well it navigates attracting foreign investment, and transitioning from early-stage innovation to globally competitive drug commercialization.

This article was originally published in August 2022 by Omnia Ibrahim and has since been updated by Jules Adam in March 2025.