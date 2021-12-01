Here is a list of 10 biotech podcasts to keep you up to date with the latest advances in the biotechnology industry.

Podcasts are a great way of learning and entertainment while you are commuting, cleaning, going for a walk, doing the laundry, or just sitting down to relax. Keeping up with the rapid advances of the biotech industry can be a daunting challenge, but podcasts can offer yet another way to stay up to date with this constantly changing industry.

This list covers a selection of podcast formats to cater to all tastes, ranging from discussing recent news to a more in-depth analysis of specific technologies or investment trends.

The Long Run

The Long Run is hosted by US biotech journalist Luke Timmerman, who invites biotech insiders to talk about the tough journey of turning scientific research into something meaningful — its title inspired by Ernest Shackleston’s Antarctic explorations. The episodes often go beyond the science and business of the companies featured, and discuss topics such as CEO activism or racism and gender inequality within the biotech industry.

A View On

Produced by life sciences manufacturing specialist Lonza, A View On is a podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders in the pharma, biotech, and nutrition sectors. Each episode is under 10 minutes long and provides a deep dive into emerging technologies that could have a big impact in the future of the biotech industry.

Breaking Biotech

Biotech is notably a very challenging sector to invest in. The rewards can be very high, but so is the risk. In the podcast Breaking Biotech, trader Matthew Lepoire shares the latest news affecting major biotech stocks and his personal insights on the strategies these companies are following to maximize returns when investing in biotech.

Science Friction

Science Friction showcases the stories behind scientific discoveries. The episodes range from discussing the creation of the first lab-grown burger to why female animals — and people — are often excluded from scientific studies, or feature the story of a survivor of a clinical trial that went very wrong.

The Bio Report

The Bio Report is produced by Daniel Levine, a US-based business journalist. This weekly podcast provides an insight into topics at the intersection of biotech, business, and policy. While some episodes dive in-depth into specific topics, others strive to give a more general overview, highlighting specific companies and areas to watch.

Cell Culture Dish

In each of its episodes, the Cell Culture Dish podcast invites a professional in the biotech industry to talk about the most recent advances in the world of cell culture. The podcast, which is hosted by California-based editor Brandy Sargent, touches on the many challenges the industry faces, from the early research stages to market-approved products, and how the experts are tackling them.

Talking Biotech

The weekly episodes of the podcast Talking Biotech feature interviews with scientists across a wide range of fields within biotechnology, from plant biology to human medicine, as well as experts on science communication. The podcast’s creator and host is Kevin Folta, science communicator and professor at the University of Florida, who also co-hosts the podcast Science Facts and Fallacies run by the Genetic Literacy Project.

GEN podcasts

GEN’s podcast Sounds of Science explores the ins and outs of the biotech industry. These podcasts discuss recent news in the biotech scene around the world or dig deeper into current topics, such as gene therapy, CRISPR, or CAR-T immunotherapy. Often, the episodes bring in an expert in the field that weighs in on the topics and news featured.

First Rounders

Produced by the renowned journal Nature Biotechnology, the podcast First Rounders consists of a series of interviews with shakers and movers in the world of biotechnology. The episodes feature a wide range of individuals with different backgrounds and views in the field, including developers, investors, and company founders, who share their personal experience as well as insights into what’s to come in the rapidly growing field of biotechnology.

The Readout LOUD

The Readout LOUD, produced by US publication STAT News, is a weekly podcast series where journalists discuss the most recent news and current topics in the biotech industry. In some episodes, the hosts are joined by industry professionals that weigh in on the discussion. (Note that although some of the episodes of this podcast are publicly available, most require a subscription.)

Bonus episode: How to biohack your intelligence

Biohacking, or DIY biology, consists in doing biology experiments outside of tightly controlled — and expensive — lab settings. The movement can help get biology closer to people outside of science through simple experiments using open-source equipment. But some fear it could be taken too far. The protagonist of this podcast episode is Serge Faguet, a ‘hardcore biohacker’ and entrepreneur that experiments with his own brain and body.