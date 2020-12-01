Report: Are Tumor Organoids the Future of Cancer Drug Development?

Over the last decade, oncology drug development has been marred by the high attrition rates of new anticancer agents. These failure rates are attributed to the poor translatability of preclinical models and their suboptimal use in drug development. In this brand new report, we provide an overview of traditional 2D and 3D cell models and discuss why organoids are becoming the key tool for cancer drug development.

Traditionally, 2D cell culture models have been used to analyze and understand disease mechanisms and have provided significant contributions to our current knowledge of cancer biology. Nevertheless, 2D in vitro models are known to poorly predict patient responses to drugs.

As a result, patient-derived models, such as primary cells and patient-derived xenografts (PDX), have increasingly been adopted to evaluate drug response. These are known to more faithfully recapitulate the original tumor pathophysiology. But these models also come with their own challenges, including limited availability of patient tissue, long timelines, and high costs to develop.

As the next step up from traditional 3D models, organoids represent a revolutionary approach to drug development. They offer high in vitro predictivity of patient response, faster development timelines than in vivo models, and enhanced robustness and reproducibility compared to standard 3D in vitro systems.

The development of tumor organoids has significantly increased the opportunities for the in vitro investigation of new anti-cancer agents. Drug developers can now adopt a combination of in vitro model types, from 2D models to dissect signaling pathways and more advanced patient-derived 3D models to predict patient response.

Throughout drug discovery, the choice of the right preclinical in vitro model is critical for decision making and translatability. With this report, developed in collaboration with CrownBio, you will gain an overview of the optimal uses of 2D cell models, 3D cell models, and organoids in cancer research and drug development. The report will also discuss the different applications of patient-derived tumor organoids and how they are revolutionizing cancer drug discovery and development.

