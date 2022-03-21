How to Set up Manufacturing for Biotech Startups

Deciding when and how to set up manufacturing can be essential to the success of any biotech startup. Experts share their advice on how to approach manufacturing decisions.

Great ideas for potential biotech products, often hatched in small startup settings, seem far removed from the complexities of manufacturing later down the line. Researchers and innovators are focused on lab or virtual work in the early phases and may decide to think about manufacturing later. But key manufacturing questions need to be considered at the right time to avoid compromising development time, complicating the development process, or killing a potential product completely.

What to consider and when

Experts agree the best time to consider manufacturing is as early as possible in the product development timeline. They suggest starting with a critical question: is there an existing process for getting similar product types to manufacturing? If the answer is no, manufacturing might require new technologies or perhaps a platform approach to development, with the implications for cost, complexity, and manufacturing times those bring.