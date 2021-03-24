How to Negotiate a Successful Research Collaboration Agreement

Negotiating the terms of a research collaboration can be a minefield. Life sciences attorney Lori Waldron shares her extensive experience helping biotech and pharma companies negotiate agreements.

Amid a dramatic increase in funding research and development in the medical biotech sector, both larger pharmaceutical companies looking to diversify their portfolios and startups looking for a reliable larger partner are facing unique challenges and opportunities.

The devil is in the details even when it comes to vanilla research collaboration deals. Nobody wants their partner to walk away with their trademark or to put their product on the shelf and prioritize other investments instead. Lori Waldron, Co-Chair of the law firm Sills Cummis & Gross’ Life Sciences Practice Group, explains some of the fine print of such deals.

Over her decades-long career as a prominent corporate lawyer specializing in the life sciences, she has personally handled more than 200 product development, licensing, and commercialization transactions, including joint ventures and strategic collaborations as well as license,