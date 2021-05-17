Expert Advice For Members

How to Spend Your Biotech Startup’s Money

By
17/05/2021 - 6 minutes

Biotech investment rounds tend to draw big headlines, but experienced players know the real work is done in between them. Avoiding some common pitfalls can make the difference between petering out and pressing on.

Managing a biotech startup means always keeping an eye towards the next financing round. But piquing the next investor’s interest requires more than just staying afloat–it means managing relationships with current investors, developing a long-term strategy with room for adaptation, taking steps toward concrete milestones, and setting aside the academic mindset.

No amount of planning can help when it comes to the number one risk for any early-stage company: the science may just not work. According to João Ribas, Senior Associate at Novo Seeds, “these companies tend to be ambitious companies with ambitious founders, working on breakthrough science.” That risk is part and parcel of being a biotech, or a biotech investor, he says.

Novo Seeds, the early-stage investment arm of Novo Holdings, both invests in spinouts and builds companies from scratch with academics,

This content is available exclusively to our paying members.

Our members receive the following benefits:

  • Unlock premium articles
  • Download our industry reports
  • Remove all banner ads
  • Access 1,500+ archived posts
  • Support our independent media
Join Now
Already a member? Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
Do you want to remove this advert? Become a member!
ADVERTISEMENT
Do you want to remove this advert? Become a member!

More from Labiotech

Support Us

Become a Member

Browse Topics

Search for a topic, country or company name by using the search box

Popular topics:

CRISPR mRNA technology CAR-T HIV Cell therapy Diabetes Microbiome Startups Gene therapy Synthetic biology