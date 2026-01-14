The AbbVie strategy, a company at an inflection point  

Since its spin-out from Abbott in 2013, AbbVie's pipeline strategy has been built around a dominant immunology franchise anchored by Humira. For much of the past decade, that formula worked very well. Humira grew into a successful drug,\u00a0generating\u00a0more than\u00a0$20 billion\u00a0a year at its peak and giving AbbVie both scale and financial flexibility.\u00a0\n\n\n\nBut that success also came with\u00a0a structural\u00a0vulnerability. The long-anticipated Humira patent cliff, materializing in the U.S. with the arrival of biosimilars in 2023, has been the defining constraint shaping AbbVie\u2019s strategy in recent years. AbbVie entered this period with a plan already in motion, built around the rapid expansion of its next-generation immunology drugs and a steady cadence of external deals.\u00a0\n\n\n\nThis article looks at AbbVie\u2019s recent moves as\u00a0part of\u00a0a\u00a0broader\u00a0pipeline strategy. The question is not simply whether AbbVie can offset Humira\u2019s decline, but whether it can do so without recreating the same concentration\u00a0risk,\u00a0and\u00a0instead\u00a0turn\u00a0its immunology base into a durable cash engine\u00a0along with\u00a0new pillars in oncology and neuroscience that can stand on their own.\u00a0\n\n\n\n\n\nThe foundation: securing the post-Humira cash engine \n\n\n\nAbbVie\u2019s recent pipeline strategy only really makes sense if you start with the\u00a0constraint\u00a0it has been managing since 2023,\u00a0Humira\u2019s U.S. erosion once biosimilars arrived. The first U.S. Humira biosimilar, Amgen\u2019s\u00a0Amjevita,\u00a0launched\u00a0in January 2023, kicking off the competitive phase that AbbVie had spent years preparing for. AbbVie\u2019s own reporting shows how abrupt that shift became in the U.S.; in its full-year 2024 results, the company said U.S. Humira net revenues\u00a0fell\u00a054.5% year-on-year, with international sales also declining.\u00a0\n\n\n\nRather than trying to defend Humira indefinitely, AbbVie has leaned into a transition where Skyrizi and Rinvoq become the immunology growth engine that replaces the gap left behind. AbbVie has been explicit about how large it thinks that engine can get. In January 2025, the company raised its long-term outlook, and said it expects combined Skyrizi and Rinvoq revenue of more than $31 billion in 2027, with Skyrizi projected at more than $20 billion and Rinvoq at more than $11 billion. \n\n\n\nStrategically, it creates post-patent-cliff predictability. A credible immunology base gives AbbVie room to place longer bets elsewhere, in other words, to buy platforms, take clinical risk in oncology or neuroscience, and absorb setbacks without every program being framed as a make-or-break Humira replacement. \n\n\n\nInside AbbVie\u2019s pipeline: what it has actually been buying\n\n\n\nIf AbbVie\u2019s immunology transition is the financial base, the past year or so of business development shows how the company is trying to build what comes next. \n\n\n\nThe clearest directional signal came in oncology. In February 2024, AbbVie completed its acquisition of ImmunoGen, bringing in Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) approved for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, along with an ADC pipeline meant to extend beyond a single product. AbbVie already had an oncology footprint, but buying ImmunoGen added a ready-made ADC platform and a commercial anchor that can support follow-on development. \n\n\n\nIn August 2024, AbbVie closed the Cerevel Therapeutics acquisition, a larger bet on neuroscience. Cerevel\u2019s portfolio included multiple central nervous system (CNS) programs, with AbbVie highlighting emraclidine, a muscarinic M4 PAM, then moving through phase 2 studies for schizophrenia, as a potential flagship. Beyond any single asset, the deal was about expanding AbbVie\u2019s neuroscience engine into psychiatry and movement disorders with late clinical shots. \n\n\n\nThen, in December 2024, AbbVie doubled down on neurodegeneration via the acquisition of Aliada Therapeutics. AbbVie framed the deal around two components: ALIA-1758, an anti-pyroglutamate amyloid-beta antibody Alzheimer candidate, and blood-brain barrier delivery technology designed to increase CNS exposure. \n\n\n\nOn the immunology side, AbbVie made a smaller move in January 2025 with the completion of its Nimble Therapeutics acquisition. Nimble brought a preclinical oral peptide IL-23R inhibitor positioned for psoriasis, plus a peptide discovery\/screening platform, a bet on oral immunology innovation rather than another injectable biologic. \n\n\n\nAlongside acquisitions, AbbVie has leaned heavily on collaborations. In early 2024, it partnered with Tentarix on conditionally active multispecific biologics in oncology and immunology, structured with upfront option payments and the potential to acquire programs later. \n\n\n\nThrough 2025, AbbVie\u2019s business development slowed in headline size, with fewer large acquisitions and a clearer emphasis on selective partnerships and pipeline execution. Rather than announcing another platform-scale buyout, the company focused on advancing assets it had already brought in and layering smaller, option-driven deals on top. \n\n\n\nIn oncology, AbbVie continued to expand the clinical footprint of Epkinly (epcoritamab), its CD20\u00d7CD3 bispecific antibody partnered with Genmab, with additional data and label expansions in addition to an approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. \n\n\n\nThe company also\u00a0entered\u00a0a multi-year collaboration with Neomorph to develop molecular glue degraders in oncology and immunology, and\u00a0signed\u00a0an siRNA discovery and development agreement with\u00a0ADARx\u00a0Pharmaceuticals, spanning neuroscience, immunology, and oncology. AbbVie\u00a0secured\u00a0an option-based licensing deal with\u00a0Simcere\u00a0Zaiming\u00a0for a\u00a0trispecific\u00a0multiple myeloma antibody outside China, reinforcing its hematology-oncology pipeline without taking on full early-stage risk.\u00a0\n\n\n\nAbbvie's approach to oncology: building a modality stack, not a single franchise\u00a0\n\n\n\nThe ImmunoGen acquisition is the clearest example of AbbVie buying both revenue and an engine. First, it gives AbbVie a commercial wedge in solid tumors, not just a pipeline promise. Second, it effectively imports an internal ADC platform at a time when ADCs have become one of the most contested battlegrounds in oncology. AbbVie may have had oncology assets before, but ImmunoGen gave it a purpose-built ADC footprint rather than a scattered set of programs. \n\n\n\nThe timing of full FDA approval is also ideal. Immunogen\u2019s Elahere previously had accelerated approval, and in March 2024, the FDA granted it full regular approval. Buying an ADC company and quickly holding an asset that clears confirmatory review consolidates the move. \n\n\n\nADCs are only one leg of AbbVie\u2019s oncology build. The company is also positioning itself in bispecific antibodies, particularly in hematologic malignancies, through\u00a0Epkinly\u00a0with Genmab. With an FDA approval in 2025, the modality\u00a0isn\u2019t\u00a0redundant with\u00a0ADCs,\u00a0it\u2019s\u00a0complementary. Owning both increases AbbVie\u2019s odds of building durable oncology revenue without betting everything on one approach.\u00a0\n\n\n\nThis approach also fits AbbVie\u2019s history. The company\u2019s 2015 acquisition of Pharmacyclics was explicitly framed as creating a leading hematological oncology franchise built around Imbruvica, then a fast-growing BTK inhibitor with a broad clinical program. \n\n\n\nThe difference now is that AbbVie is trying to acquire repeatable modalities, not just a single molecule. For instance, ImmunoGen isn\u2019t just Elahere; it\u2019s an ADC platform. It seems AbbVie\u2019s oncology strategy is designed to ensure growth isn\u2019t entirely reliant on one mechanism or one tumor type. \n\n\n\nAlzheimer\u2019s: a persistent challenge and a cautious return \n\n\n\nFor AbbVie, Alzheimer\u2019s has been a disease area the company has repeatedly tried to enter, learned from, and, more recently, re-entered with a noticeably different set of assumptions. \n\n\n\nThe first clear AbbVie chapter in Alzheimer\u2019s R&D was its anti-tau bet. That strategy made scientific sense as tau pathology tracks more closely with cognitive decline than amyloid, and the field hoped that targeting extracellular tau could slow disease progression. AbbVie\u2019s antibody tilavonemab moved into a phase 2 study in early Alzheimer\u2019s disease, but the results ultimately did not demonstrate efficacy, despite being generally well tolerated. \n\n\n\nAbbVie then explored additional angles, including amyloid-directed approaches. In mid-2024, the company discontinued further development of ABBV-916 as a stand-alone antibody for Alzheimer\u2019s, amid what it described as an \u201cevolving landscape.\u201d \n\n\n\nThe company also experienced setbacks through partnered efforts. In late 2024, Alector\u2019s AL002, an AbbVie-partnered program aimed at modulating microglia biology, failed to meet its primary endpoint in a phase 2 Alzheimer\u2019s trial, showing again how unforgiving mid-stage readouts in Alzheimer\u2019s remain. \n\n\n\nAbbVie\u2019s Aliada acquisition in 2024 might be a cautious return on different terms. The headline asset, ALIA-1758, is an early-stage anti-pyroglutamate amyloid-beta antibody, but the strategic hook is Aliada\u2019s blood-brain barrier (BBB) crossing technology, designed to increase drug delivery to the brain. \n\n\n\nBeyond Alzheimer\u2019s: AbbVie\u2019s neuroscience pipeline strategy\n\n\n\nAbbVie\u2019s biggest non-Alzheimer\u2019s neuroscience swing in recent years was Cerevel. When the company closed the $8.7 billion deal in August 2024, Cerevel offered multiple clinical shots across psychiatry and neurology. \n\n\n\nAbbVie highlighted emraclidine prominently because it represented a large commercial market and had phase 2 studies designed to set up registration-enabling decisions. In other words, it was the asset that could have made Cerevel feel like a fast neuroscience win, similarly to elahere in oncology. \n\n\n\nHowever, in January 2025, AbbVie disclosed that emraclidine failed in two phase 2 schizophrenia studies and said it would take an approximately $3.5 billion charge related to the program. AbbVie had paid for a credible path to a psychiatry growth pillar, and the readout removed it from its strategy in one stroke. \n\n\n\nThe company still had meaningful CNS exposure through Cerevel\u2019s Parkinson\u2019s candidate tavapadon, and the program delivered positive phase 3 topline readouts, giving AbbVie something tangible to keep the neuroscience pillar alive even after schizophrenia collapsed. In September, AbbVie submitted a new drug application to the FDA for the candidate. \n\n\n\nAnd AbbVie did add to psychiatry again. In 2025, AbbVie agreed to acquire Gilgamesh for up to $1.2 billion for its depression asset bretisilocin. \n\n\n\nWhat to watch next in AbbVie\u2019s strategy\u00a0\n\n\n\nTaken together, AbbVie\u2019s pipeline strategy point to a company trying to move past a blockbuster without recreating the same dependency elsewhere. Immunology provides the cash engine, while oncology and neuroscience are being built through platforms, complementary modalities.\u00a0\n\n\n\nIt\u2019s interesting to note that not every bet has worked, but AbbVie has responded effectively as the handling of Alzheimer\u2019s setbacks, and the course correction after emraclidine demonstrate. At the same time, AbbVie has not retreated into its comfort zone as it continues to place capital behind differentiated oncology modalities and selectively rebuilds its neuroscience exposure. \n\n\n\nLooking into 2026, the company has lined up multiple regulatory and clinical catalysts, including ongoing label expansion readouts for Rinvoq across indications such as hidradenitis suppurativa, vitiligo and systemic lupus. In neuroscience, AbbVie\u2019s Parkinson\u2019s candidate tavapadon has moved into regulatory review following positive phase 3 topline results, with the potential for an FDA decision that would mark a rare neurodegenerative approval for the company. On the oncology front, progress with additional ADC candidates such as pivekimab sunirine (PVEK), currently under FDA review for rare blood cancers, could broaden AbbVie\u2019s commercial footprint beyond Elahere.