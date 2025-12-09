When AI isn’t enough: How physics is shaping the next wave of drug discovery 

Over the past few years, using artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery has stopped being a novelty;\u00a0instead,\u00a0it has become part of the standard toolkit across many early-stage programs. AI-designed molecules have increasingly moved into clinical trials, and more start-ups and pharma teams use AI for target identification or virtual screening.\u00a0But the game changer might be the combination of AI and physics.\n\n\n\nA second wave is changing how the industry thinks about AI for drugs. Rather than simply applying generic AI models to databases of known molecules, some companies now look to combine computational physics, structure-based modelling, and generative AI to design novel, first-in-class molecules from scratch.\u00a0\u00a0\n\n\n\nAmong them, Aqemia argues that the real dividing line isn\u2019t between \u201cAI-powered\u201d and \u201cnon-AI\u201d discovery: it\u2019s between generic tools and approaches grounded in physics. \u201cOver the past few years, AI in drug discovery has shifted from hype to commodity. AI has become a standard part of early discovery workflows and is no longer differentiating; the real competitive edge must lie elsewhere,\u201d said Maximilien Levesque, Aqemia\u2019s CEO. \n\n\n\nSo, if AI is now the baseline, the real question becomes: where does differentiation come from? \n\n\n\n\n\nFrom history to inventing molecules: why physics matters\u00a0\n\n\n\nMuch of the early promise of AI in drug discovery rested on models trained from existing databases of known molecules, binding assays. In practice, however, this dependency on historical data presents clear limits. As a recent review on AI-driven drug discovery found, such models often struggle when data is sparse, biased, or inconsistent, a frequent situation for novel targets such as non-canonical binding pockets or proteins with little prior assay history. \n\n\n\n\u201cOne major misconception is that AI models trained purely on historical data can drive true drug invention \u2014 you don\u2019t invent by remixing history.\u201d When discovery depends only on remixing past molecules, you rarely leave the bounds of what has already been tried. \n\n\n\nBy contrast, approaches that build in physics, atomic-scale modeling, binding energy estimation, structural dynamics, and conformational flexibility allow a different kind of exploration. Recent advances in structure-based drug design highlight precisely this shift of going beyond historical patterns: combining computational physics or knowledge-based priors with machine learning to improve the validity, novelty, and drug-like properties of candidates. \n\n\n\nSuch physics-guided workflows make it possible to begin a discovery project even when experimental data are minimal, for example, when a protein structure is available, but no ligand history exists. They introduce information about how a molecule could bind, move, or remain stable at the atomic scale, offering guidance that doesn\u2019t depend entirely on previously tested compounds. This enables exploration of molecules unlikely to arise through classical medicinal-chemistry derivations. \n\n\n\n\u201cIn my view, true invention comes from two sources: human ingenuity or physics, the first-principles science that lets us reason at the atomic scale. Without that foundation, we can\u2019t unlock real creativity in drug discovery, nor hope to tackle targets that have never been drugged before,\u201d said Levesque. \n\n\n\nWhere the physics and AI combo helps\u00a0\n\n\n\nAsk Aqemia where AI is most needed today, and the answer isn\u2019t \u201cmore models\u201d \u2014 it\u2019s three enduring bottlenecks in early-stage drug discovery. \n\n\n\nDrug discovery today increasingly faces targets that traditional methods struggle with proteins with unusual shapes, dynamic conformations, or no precedent of bindable pockets \u2014 the \u201cundruggable\u201d or \u201cdifficult-to-drug\u201d proteins. According to a 2023 Nature review of efforts to drug such challenging proteins, many of these targets, including transcription factors, protein\u2013protein interfaces, and allosteric regulators, are now being revisited because of the advances in structural biology and computational design. \n\n\n\nAqemia underscores this shift; Levesque noted that therapeutic targets today are \u201csignificantly more intricate than those addressed in the past, such as never-drugged pockets or highly dynamic proteins,\u201d and that these require \u201ca deep mechanistic understanding that traditional approaches struggle to capture.\u201d \n\n\n\nFor such targets, conventional AI trained on historical data often fails; there may simply be no historical binders to learn from. That\u2019s where physics-informed approaches become critical. \n\n\n\nAlso, drug discovery programs often balance the need for speed with limited experimental data. Generating high-quality assay data can be slow, costly, and time-consuming, and for novel targets, data may be very scarce. AI\u2019s reliance on existing datasets becomes a liability when data is sparse or biased, leading to models that don\u2019t generalize well beyond known chemistry landscapes. \n\n\n\nLevesque argues\u00a0Aqemia\u2019s\u00a0physics-based method removes or mitigates this dependency: \u201cThis is why we use a physics-based approach, teaching first principles to an AI so it can invent molecules without mimicking existing ones.\u201d\u00a0\n\n\n\nEven if computational pipelines generate promising molecules, the true test remains biological validation: do they bind, modulate the target, behave in cells or in vivo, and meet developability constraints? Despite impressive computational advances, many proposals fail when confronted with real biological systems. Structure, dynamics, off-target effects, and in vivo context remain major hurdles. \n\n\n\n\u201cWe remain humble toward human biology. Validation remains a major bottleneck: translating computational advances into robust and reproducible biological outcomes is still the ultimate determinant of success,\u201d said Levesque. \n\n\n\nInside\u00a0Aqemia\u2019s\u00a0QEMI engine: structure-first, physics-guided invention\u00a0\n\n\n\nAqemia begins most projects with a structure-based assessment of the target: its conformations, binding pockets, dynamics, and physicochemical constraints. This is part of a broader shift in early discovery, where companies increasingly build models around 3D information instead of starting from large ligand datasets. \n\n\n\nQEMI, the company\u2019s invention engine, runs an iterative loop between generative AI and physics-based evaluation. Aqemia describes it as combining machine learning with \u201cquantum-inspired physics\u201d to test and refine large numbers of candidates. \u201cQEMI explores and evaluates vast numbers of candidate molecules in silico and iterates until we converge on molecules with the right potency, selectivity, and developability, well before synthesis,\u201d explained Levesque. \n\n\n\nAqemia says the platform brings the most value when fast iteration and broad exploration are needed, where they can \u201ccrash-test many programs in parallel\u201d to see which ones merit deeper investment and which are the best fit for QEMI. In hit finding, physics-guided scoring aims to improve the quality of initial hits rather than increase volume. Recent studies show that hybrid generative with structure-based workflows can reduce false positives and produce more drug-like scaffolds. \n\n\n\nIn terms of range,\u00a0Aqemia\u00a0reports working across oncology, immunology, the central nervous system (CNS),\u00a0and challenging target families, including kinases, phosphatases, methyltransferases, and transmembrane proteins.\u00a0\n\n\n\nInternal and partnered programs, positioning as a biotech rather than a tool vendor\u00a0\n\n\n\nLesveque says most of Aqemia\u2019s work is carried out through internal discovery programs, which make up the bulk of its portfolio, where the company sets the scientific agenda and selects targets it considers important or underexplored. \u201cInternal projects allow the company to explore entirely new target classes, starting from the disease biology and working backward to the molecule.\u201d \n\n\n\nAlongside this internal pipeline, the company also runs partnered programs. These collaborations are described not as software deployments but as shared scientific efforts.\u00a0Levesque\u00a0noted that these usually work under \u201cshared-risk models\u201d and that their \u201ccore technologies aren\u2019t black-box AI but atomic-scale physics,\u201d which leads to joint discussions on physics, biophysics,\u00a0chemistry,\u00a0and translational considerations.\u00a0\n\n\n\nA notable example is the collaboration with Sanofi, announced in late 2023. The partnership centers on combining Sanofi\u2019s therapeutic expertise with Aqemia\u2019s physics-and-AI platform to accelerate early small-molecule design. AI-assisted discovery companies increasingly position themselves as drug-creation partners rather than software vendors. \n\n\n\nIn that sense, Aqemia follows a trend: platforms that rely on physics or structure-based design tend to operate more like biotech companies, with pipelines, risk-sharing partnerships, and long-term research and development (R&D) commitments, rather than like pure software providers. Will this model allow AI to live up to the hype in drug discovery?