The biggest biotech funding rounds in January 2025

The companies Immunovant, Verdiva Bio, and Akero Therapeutics bagged the biggest biotech funding rounds overall in January 2025 across private and public funding types. In this article, we break down last month’s private and public fundraising activity, looking at the largest rounds in more detail.

Table of contents

Private biotech funding rounds in January 2025

First, let’s take a look at the private biotech investments in January 2025, breaking them down by value, location, funding type, and therapeutic subsector.

Biggest private biotech funding rounds by value

The first month of 2025 saw U.K.-based Verdiva Bio launch with the largest private round since October, raising a very impressive $410 million in series A funding. The company is developing a broad portfolio of oral and injectable treatments, including GLP-1 drugs, with best-in-class potential to treat obesity, cardiometabolic disorders, and related complications.

Meanwhile, the second largest private funding round in January 2025 went to Kardigan, which launched with $300 million with series A funding to develop parallel treatments to prevent and cure cardiovascular diseases, and the third biggest round went to Aviceda Therapeutics, which raised $207.5 million in series C financing to advance its lead program for geographic atrophy into pivotal trials.

Private biotech funding rounds by location

North America was once again the leader in private biotech fundraising in January 2025, as the region accumulated a total of 17 rounds, from which $1.995 billion was raised. Europe also had a good month, with companies in the region bringing in $978.31 million from 11 rounds. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, only achieved one major funding round thanks to Shenzhen TargetRx, which brought in $50 million in a series C round.

Private biotech funding rounds by funding type

When looking at the money raised by funding type in January 2025, we can see that there were far more series A rounds than any other, as companies completing this type of round brought in $1.704.31 billion from 15 rounds, which equated to 56.4% of the total money raised throughout the month. It’s also worth noting that no major seed, series D or series E rounds took place last month.

Private biotech funding rounds by therapeutic subsector

Oncology companies came out on top again in January 2025, with this therapeutic area attracting nine rounds and bringing in a total of $507 million. And, thanks mainly to Verdiva Bio’s huge financing round, obesity attracted the second-largest amount of funding last month, bringing in $475 million despite there only being two rounds for the subsector.

Public biotech funding rounds in January 2025

Now, let’s check out the public biotech fundraising rounds that occurred in January 2025, breaking them down by value and therapeutic subsector.

Public biotech funding by value

Autoimmune company Immunovant managed to bag the biggest public fundraising in January 2025 after bringing in $450 million from a private investment in public equity (PIPE). The company said that it expects to use the proceeds from the PIPE for the advancement of its development pipeline, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Akero Therapeutics raised the second-largest amount after pricing a $350 million upsized public offering, and 89bio brought in the third-largest amount, pricing its own public offering at $250 million.

Public biotech funding by therapeutic subsector

When looking at public biotech funding by therapeutic subsector, we can see that, although oncology attracted the most rounds overall with three in total, it attracted less money than endocrinology and metabolic disorders, autoimmune diseases, and hematology, which borught in $600 million, $450 million, and $225.5 million respectively, compared to just $140.65 million for oncology.

Month-to-month comparison of biotech fundraising

Below is a graph showing a month-to-month comparison of private and public biotech fundraising, looking at the total amount of money raised per month in 2025.

To begin the statistics for this year, in January 2025, a total of around $3 billion was amassed from private biotech funding rounds, while $1.5 billion was generated from public fundraisings. As the year progresses, we will be able to track the landscape of biotech fundraising in more detail, as 2025 is set up to be a positive year in terms of investment.