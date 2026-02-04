The biggest biotech funding rounds in January 2026

The companies Aktis Oncology, Alumis, and Parabilis Medicines bagged the biggest biotech funding rounds overall in January 2026 across private and public funding types. In this article, we break down last month’s private and public fundraising activity, looking at the largest rounds in more detail.

Table of contents

Private biotech funding rounds in January 2026

First, let’s take a look at the private biotech investments in January 2026, breaking them down by value, location, funding type, and therapeutic subsector.

Biggest private biotech funding rounds by value

In the first month of 2026, it was Parabilis Medicines that took the crown of bagging the biggest private fundraising round of the month, as it brought home $305 million from a series F round. According to the company, the financing will support the continued clinical development of its lead Helicon peptide FOG-001 (zolucatetide), including its progression toward a registrational trial in desmoid tumors and continued evaluation across a range of genetically simple and more complex tumor types.

Meanwhile, Corxel Pharmaceuticals raised $287 million from a series D1 round in the second-largest fundraising of the month. The proceeds from this are expected to support the advancement of CX11, an oral small molecule GLP-1 RA for obese and overweight patients currently being evaluated in a phase 2 trial conducted by Corxel in the U.S. and a phase 3 trial conducted by Vincentage in China, as well as for other cardiometabolic programs, including for acute ischemic stroke and hypertension.

And, in third place last month was Tenpoint Therapeutics, which brought in a total of $235 million from a combination of series B funding and a non-dilutive senior secured term loan facility with Hercules Capital. Tenpoint is focused on the commercialization of YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution), the first dual-agent eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition that affects nearly 128 million people in the U.S. and approximately 2 billion people globally.

Private biotech funding rounds by location

North America saw a huge amount of fundraising in January 2026, as companies based in the region brought home $2.783 billion from 25 rounds. Meanwhile, European and Asia-Pacific companies had relatively disappointing months, as Europe only brought in $141.4 million from five rounds, and the Asia-Pacific region only had one significant round that brought in $61 million.

Private biotech funding rounds by funding type

When looking at January’s private biotech fundraising by funding type, we can see that there were more series A rounds than any other, in which $929.1 million was raised from 12 rounds. This was followed by series B rounds, with $478.6 million being raised from six rounds.

Private biotech funding rounds by therapeutic subsector

Just like in December, oncology players attracted 10 rounds in January 2026, and this time they brought in even more money, raising $899 million in total compared to December’s $632.3 million. Inflammatory disease companies came second in the rankings in terms of number of rounds, with four in total, but it was metabolic disorder companies that attracted the second-largest amount of money, bringing in $446.8 million from just two rounds.

Public biotech funding rounds in January 2026

Now, let’s check out the public biotech fundraising rounds that occurred in January 2026, breaking them down by value and therapeutic subsector.

Public biotech funding by value

Oncology company Aktis Oncology came first in the public biotech fundraising standings last month after closing a $365.4 million public offering. This will help the company toward its mission of expanding the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to large patient populations, including those not addressed by existing platform technologies.

In second place, Alumis brought in $345.1 million from a public offering, as the company looks to develop a pipeline of oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors with the potential to significantly improve patient health and outcomes across a range of immune-mediated diseases.

And, in third place was Monte Rosa Therapeutics, which priced a $300 million public offering. The company is developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases.

Public biotech funding by therapeutic subsector

Although the therapeutic subsector of oncology attracted the most rounds last month, it was an extremely tight race between oncology players and immunological disease players when it came to the total amount raised; in the end, immunological disease companies just about edged it, having brought in $645.1 million versus oncology’s $644.2 million.

Month-to-month comparison of biotech fundraising

Below is a graph showing a month-to-month comparison of private and public biotech fundraising, looking at the total amount of money raised per month in 2026.

As we’ve entered into a new year, we are starting the monthly comparison table from scratch for 2026. Although there is not yet anything to compare, we can see that January was an extremely good month for private biotech fundraising, as companies brought in a total of $2.986 billion from 31 rounds. Even public biotech fundraising, which only saw nine rounds, brought in an impressive total of $1.670 billion.