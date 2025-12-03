Boehringer Ingelheim’s pipeline activity: A busy year of dealmaking for the German pharma in 2025

As we come toward the end of 2025, it is fair to say that German pharma giant Boehringer Ingelheim has had a busy year of dealmaking. Over the past 12 months, the family-owned drugmaker has moved to strengthen its pipeline, pursuing partnerships that have deepened its focus on autoimmune diseases, oncology, and ophthalmology. The flurry of activity underscores Boehringer\u2019s ambition to accelerate growth in its core therapeutic areas while simultaneously broadening its horizons with innovative technologies and early-stage assets.\u00a0\u00a0\n\n\n\nIn this article, we take a closer look at Boehringer Ingelheim\u2019s pipeline focus areas and how the deals it has made this year have expanded its therapeutic arsenal. \n\n\n\n\n\nBoehringer Ingelheim expands commitment to autoimmune disease research in 2025 \n\n\n\nImmunology has long been one of Boehringer Ingelheim\u2019s core therapeutic areas; as far back as 2009, the company entered into a collaboration with Exelixis to develop S1P1 receptor agonists targeting autoimmune diseases. Since then, this focus has intensified, and the pharma giant has embraced up-to-date, innovative approaches, such as small molecules and bispecifics. \n\n\n\nThis year, that trend has continued, as Boehringer Ingelheim struck three major autoimmune disease deals. \n\n\n\nBoehringer Ingelheim strikes deals with Cue Biopharma and CDR-Life to enter B-cell depletion space \n\n\n\nThe first major autoimmune deal for Boehringer Ingelheim came in April, when the German pharma decided to join the wave of companies entering the B-cell depletion space by paying Cue Biopharma $12 million upfront for its preclinical bispecific compound, CUE-501. \n\n\n\nTargeting B cells to treat autoimmune diseases has become extremely popular in recent years, as B cells contribute to certain autoimmune diseases by producing autoantibodies that mistakenly attack the body\u2019s own tissues. \n\n\n\nCUE-501 works by binding to a B-cell-specific membrane protein while simultaneously engaging virus-specific memory killer T cells. Essentially, it is designed to make B cells appear as if they are infected with a virus, such as cytomegalovirus or SARS-CoV-2; as most people have been exposed to these viruses, the body\u2019s existing memory cytotoxic T cells should recognize and attack the cells they perceive as virus-infected. \n\n\n\nThis enables the candidate to selectively deplete B cells and dampen autoimmune and inflammatory processes, potentially offering improved benefit and safety compared to other therapeutic approaches targeting B cells. The candidate also has the potential to reach patients with autoimmune diseases earlier in their treatment journey and achieve long-term disease control. \n\n\n\nThe collaboration and license agreement with Cue Biopharma allows Boehringer Ingelheim to elect additional or alternative compounds targeted at B-cell depletion, plus the German pharma will be able to commercialize these compounds and take responsibility for all further development. Ultimately, the deal represents a strategic expansion of Boehringer Ingelheim\u2019s pipeline portfolio in both autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. \n\n\n\nJust last month, Boehringer Ingelheim expanded its collaboration with CDR-Life \u2013 the two companies already have a longstanding retinal health partnership \u2013 with a new global licensing agreement to develop CDR-Life\u2019s antibody-based trispecific T-cell engager, CDR111, which also activates T cells in order to selectively target and deplete rogue B cells and achieve an immune system reset. \n\n\n\n\u201cWe are excited to expand upon our work with CDR-Life and apply their trispecific M-gager approach to autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, further broadening our differentiated pipeline,\u201d said Carine Boustany, US Innovation Unit Site head and global head of Immunology and Respiratory Diseases at Boehringer Ingelheim, in a press release. \u201cWe see strong potential for CDR111 to demonstrate a deep and durable immune reset that may deliver transformative options for patients living with serious autoimmune disease.\u201d \n\n\n\nBoehringer Ingelheim licenses small molecule program from Kyowa Kirin \n\n\n\nFurthermore, in October, Boehringer Ingelheim swooped in for a different kind of autoimmune deal; this time, it decided to license a preclinical small molecule program from Kyowa Kirin. The two companies were already familiar with one another after signing a pact last year to work on fibro-inflammatory diseases. \n\n\n\nThe public details of this agreement, just as with the one last year, were decidedly vague. What we do know, however, is that Boehringer Ingelheim \u201chas licensed a preclinical program from Kyowa Kirin to develop a potential first-in-class, small molecule for the treatment of autoimmune diseases,\u201d and that, consequently, the program adds to Boehringer Ingelheim\u2019s pipeline and \u201cits commitment to deliver breakthrough therapies for patients with inflammatory diseases.\u201d \n\n\n\nAdditionally, when it comes to the financial side, Boehringer Ingelheim agreed to pay Kyowa Kirin up to \u20ac640 million ($742 million), including an upfront payment and milestone payments. \n\n\n\nEye diseases: A new focus in Boehringer Ingelheim\u2019s pipeline \n\n\n\nA slightly newer strategic focus in Boehringer Ingelheim\u2019s pipeline is ophthalmology. The company has been gradually building an eye health pipeline over the last few years and now has several candidates currently in phase 2 trials for eye diseases like diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and geographic atrophy. \n\n\n\nIn a conversation earlier this year with Fierce, Boehringer Ingelheim\u2019s chief medical officer, Lykke Hinsch Gylvin, described ophthalmology work as \u201cfairly new for Boehringer,\u201d but said it had already been \u201crecognized by clinicians as something to look out for.\u201d \n\n\n\nOne of the company\u2019s first major eye disease deals came back in 2019, when it partnered with Inflammasome Therapeutics to develop novel therapies for patients with retinal diseases using Inflammasome\u2019s intravitreal drug delivery technology. A year later, the German pharma then made its first connection with CDR-Life to develop antibody fragments for geographic atrophy. This led to the progression of the candidate BI 771716, which is currently being tested in a phase 2 trial that is expected to be completed in October 2026. \n\n\n\nIn 2022 and 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim made two more eye disease deals \u2013 with Surrozen to research and develop SZN-413 for the treatment of retinal diseases, and with RetinAI to make use of RetinAI\u2019s discovery platform and artificial intelligence (AI) tools, respectively. \n\n\n\nMeanwhile, this year, it seems like the pharma\u2019s interest in the field has intensified as it doubled down on ophthalmology deals, forming two major eye disease partnerships. The first was a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Re-Vana Therapeutics in July to develop long-acting ophthalmic therapies. The deal was worth $1 billion \u2013 a sum that shows just how interested Boehringer Ingelheim has become in the field. \n\n\n\nThe German pharma\u2019s second deal of the year was made around a month later, on August 18, with Palatin Technologies to develop a potential first-in-class melanocortin receptor-targeted treatment for patients with diabetic retinopathy. According to the press release of the announcement, melanocortin receptor agonists offer a promising, differentiated mechanism that targets key drivers of retinal diseases, including diabetic retinopathy. \n\n\n\nOncology, cardio-renal-metabolism, and pulmonology: A long-term commitment to these fields \n\n\n\nAs with many big pharma companies, oncology has long been a major focus area for Boehringer Ingelheim; that focus has certainly not shown any signs of wavering in 2025 as the company has made three significant cancer deals this year.\u00a0\u00a0\n\n\n\nIt kicked off its oncology dealmaking first thing this year, in January, by licensing Synaffix\u2019s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. According to the press release, the partnership significantly bolstered the pharma\u2019s ADC portfolio, which is driven by its subsidiary, NBE Therapeutics. In keeping with its ADC focus, the company also made a pact more recently with AimedBio to develop a novel ADC therapy for a broad range of cancers. The new asset from this collaboration is expected to enter first-in-human studies next year. \n\n\n\nBoehringer Ingelheim\u2019s other cancer deal came in April with Tessellate Bio to develop treatments targeting tumors dependent on alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT) for their growth. This feature is present in 10-15% of all cancers and is associated with poor prognosis and a lack of targeted therapies. \n\n\n\nTwo other key focus areas for Boehringer Ingelheim are cardio-renal-metabolic diseases and pulmonology (pulmonology also overlaps with the company\u2019s immunology focus), with the company having a long-standing dedication toward these fields. \n\n\n\nThe company has several cardio-renal-metabolic candidates in its pipeline in phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 trials. In March, it also entered into a research and license agreement with Salipro Biotech to advance the discovery and development of new therapeutic solutions targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), ion channels, transporters, and other integral membrane proteins in therapeutic areas such as cardio-renal-metabolic diseases. \n\n\n\nMeanwhile, in terms of pulmonology, it is fair to say that Boehringer Ingelheim is a pioneer in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease where the lungs become scarred, making it increasingly difficult to breathe. In October this year, more than 10 years after it brought one of the first IPF drugs to the market in Ofev, the German pharma doubled down on its legacy in the indication after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Jascayd. The new IPF treatment marks a significant step forward for the IPF space, as it was the first drug to be approved in more than a decade in a market that only included Ofev and Roche\u2019s Esbriet. \n\n\n\nBoehringer Ingelheim has also dipped its toes in AI technology to add to its pulmonary fibrosis research; last year, it formed a strategic partnership with Brainomix, which focuses on an opportunity for AI imaging analysis using Brainomix\u2019s 360 e-Lung on routine CT scans to accelerate the diagnosis and improve access to treatment for people living with fibrosing lung disease. \n\n\n\nFurthermore, according to the German pharma\u2019s website, its broader pulmonology\/respiratory efforts also include treatments for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD), and progressive fibrotic interstitial lung diseases. \n\n\n\nWhat does 2026 hold for Boehringer Ingelheim\u2019s pipeline? \n\n\n\nWhile Boehringer Ingelheim\u2019s 2025 pipeline and dealmaking provide a clear outlook of which areas the company is currently interested in, will any of its focuses change next year? \n\n\n\nAlthough uncertain, it is quite likely that the company\u2019s ambitions will stay the same. This is largely based on the fact that, apart from its slightly newer focus on eye diseases, its core therapeutic areas have remained the same for many years now. \n\n\n\nThe one area we have not mentioned yet where the company could potentially expand its focus is in mental health; it currently has a few product candidates in its pipeline, namely a phase 3 prescription digital therapeutic for schizophrenia, and a phase 2 NMDA subunit 2b-selective negative allosteric modulator for major depressive disorder. Additionally, mental health was included as a potential therapeutic area to focus on in its GPCR deal this year with Salipro Biotech, and last year, it entered into a global collaboration and exclusive option-to-license agreement with Sosei Heptares to develop and commercialize Sosei\u2019s portfolio of first-in-class GPR52 agonists for schizophrenia, and it pledged $5 million to a WHO Foundation mental health initiative. \n\n\n\nThis recent activity could signal that Boehringer Ingelheim will seek more mental health deals next year, making it more of a key focus for the company. \n\n\n\nThe pharma could also potentially enter into more AI-focused partnerships. It already leverages the technology across its entire value chain, from early research through to development, production, and distribution of products, and has made several AI deals in recent years, including the ones mentioned in this article and a partnership with Google Quantum AI for quantum computing in early 2021. As more AI technologies enter the biopharma industry, it is likely that many big pharma companies will want to get their hands on these to speed up drug development. \n\n\n\nWhatever Boehringer Ingelheim decides to focus on in the future, after such a big year of dealmaking in 2025, it is likely that its pipeline expansion will continue next year. And there seems to be a lot to look forward to for the German giant, as last year it said it was turning its attention to a deep late-stage pipeline that could bring 25 new treatments to market over the next decade.