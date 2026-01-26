Sinusitis is an inflammation of the tissues\u00a0lining the sinuses.\u00a0These\u00a0are cavities in the skull\u00a0that help filter air,\u00a0as they produce mucus to trap germs.\u00a0Sometimes, after a\u00a0cold or the flu, the drainage of\u00a0the mucus becomes blocked, causing its buildup, allowing germs to grow, and leading to congestion and\u00a0pain.\u00a0Investments have been\u00a0flowing to\u00a0come up with\u00a0emerging sinusitis treatments as there remain unmet medical\u00a0needs despite existing therapies. This past year has been mixed\u00a0bag of\u00a0successful clinical trials and letdowns. But soon, the potential approval of Dupixent could\u00a0shift the standard of care for patients.\u00a0\n\n\n\n\n\nEmerging sinusitis treatments: Dupixent approval date nears \n\n\n\nThe medicine currently being deliberated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is\u00a0Dupixent, a monoclonal antibody.\u00a0Developed by big\u00a0pharmas\u00a0Sanofi and\u00a0Regeneron, Dupixent\u00a0could\u00a0lock in its ninth approval in\u00a0February for allergic fungal rhinosinusitis for adults and kids above the age of five. Allergic fungal rhinosinusitis is a kind of sinusitis\u00a0that develops as an allergic reaction to inhaling fungus, leading to chronic inflammation. It is driven by a hypersensitivity response that is\u00a0often associated with asthma and allergic rhinitis.\u00a0\n\n\n\nDupixent is designed to block two proteins, namely, interleukin-4 and interleukin-13, which are the main drivers of inflammation in the sinuses. This way, it aims to slow the production of mucus, shrink nasal polyps, improve congestion, and restore the sense of smell. \n\n\n\nThe potential FDA clearance would be based on positive phase 3 trial results where the antibody met the primary endpoint. It was found that nasal congestion \u2013 a stuffy nose \u2013 improved by 50% in the treatment group compared to 9.8% in the placebo group after 52 weeks. An endoscopy \u2013 a procedure done to view internal body structures \u2013 found that nasal polyps, which are growths on the sinuses linked to rhinosinusitis, reduced by 60.8% in the Dupixent cohort compared to 15.2% in the placebo group after 24 weeks. \n\n\n\nThe monoclonal antibody was first authorized to treat adults with chronic rhinosinusitis nearly seven years ago, and since then, the approval expanded to adolescents in 2024 as well as a host of other inflammatory conditions like atopic dermatitis. \n\n\n\nClinical fails plague therapeutic space \n\n\n\nThe promising trial is surely a step up from unwelcome news of drug fails in recent times. Massachusetts-based Lyra Therapeutics abandoned its chronic rhinosinusitis drug LYR-210. It is a mini bioresorbable device that is implanted deep in the nasal passages, where it delivers mometasone furoate, an anti-inflammatory steroid, for up to six months. \n\n\n\nThe drug failed a phase 3 trial in 2024 but climbed back up the ranks when it did well in a phase 3 trial for people with chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps in June. With $22.1 million stocked up, it was meant to stay afloat well into 2026, however, the company announced that it was stalling LYR-210's development. This decision came with layoffs. \n\n\n\nLikewise, New Jersey-based Insmed ditched its rhinosinusitis program following a disappointing phase 2 trial in December. The small molecule Brinsupri \u2013 approved by the FDA to treat treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, a chronic lung disease, in August \u2013 failed to meet primary and secondary endpoints, with placebo having fared better in the study. \n\n\n\nMonoclonal antibodies for sinusitis: more the merrier? \n\n\n\nAlthough these were notable losses in the therapeutic field, monoclonal antibodies seem to have struck lucky this past year. The drug tezepelumab-ekko, for instance, known by its brand name Tezspire, was greenlit by the FDA in October for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The monoclonal antibody had already nabbed approval to treat severe asthma in 2021. \n\n\n\nThe sinusitis approval comes after the AstraZeneca and Amgen-owned medicine demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the severity of nasal polyps and showed near-elimination of the need for surgery and a significant reduction in systemic corticosteroid use compared to placebo. \n\n\n\nWhile Dupixent blocks interleukin-4 and interleukin-13, Tezspire targets a different pathway that is linked to inflammation. It binds to thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a cytokine \u2013 small proteins that act as chemical messengers to coordinate immune responses. When TSLP is blocked, inflammation is, in turn, reined in. \n\n\n\nThe president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Kenneth Mendez, pointed out that Tezspire\u2019s approval changes how people with sinusitis may no longer have to solely rely of steroids to get better. \n\n\n\n\u201cChronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps is a persistent and often-overlooked disease that can significantly impact daily life, robbing patients of their ability to breathe without congestion and full sense of smell. This approval introduces an innovative treatment option for patients with the potential to help address the ongoing cycle of debilitating symptoms, surgeries and systemic steroid use,\u201d said Mendez, in a press release. \n\n\n\nGSK\u2019s\u00a0depemokimab\u00a0awaits FDA approval\u00a0for chronic rhinosinusitis\n\n\n\nMoreover, pharma giant GSK\u2019s depemokimab, a monoclonal antibody that targets the cytokine interleukin-5 \u2013 present in up to 85% of people with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps \u2013 met primary endpoints in two phase 3 trials last year. The drug, which is given twice a year, showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in nasal polyp size and nasal obstruction. Both are key symptoms of rhinosinusitis. At the time, GSK was gearing up for depemokimab\u2019s premiere in the market to treat rhinosinusitis and asthma, as the FDA decision date was scheduled for December 17th, however, it was only cleared for asthma, with the FDA silent about a potential rhinosinusitis one. \n\n\n\nAs the regulator continues to review the medicine in 2026, it is hoped that depemokimab, now known by its brand name Exdensur, could piggyback on its asthma approval for a speedy decision on rhinosinusitis. \n\n\n\nUpstream Bio\u2019s verekitug sees phase 2 success in rhinosinusitis study \n\n\n\nMeanwhile, Massachusetts-based Upstream Bio\u2019s monoclonal antibody verekitug is in the clinic to treat respiratory conditions, including rhinosinusitis, and it is moving full steam ahead following positive phase 2 trials results published late last year. \n\n\n\nThe study met its primary endpoint, having demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in nasal polyp score of -1.8 after 24 weeks. This is a measure of the size of nasal polyps ranging from zero to four for each nose, with zero indicating that no nasal polyps are visible. The antibody also reduced congestion in the nose and cut the need for patients to undergo surgery of steroids by 76%. \n\n\n\nVerekitug is thought to potentially take on monoclonal antibodies in the market, like Novartis\u2019 Xolair and Sanofi\u2019s Dupixent, and Tezspire. And it could very well do so as Upstream has claimed that verekitug is around 300 times more potent than Tezspire. \n\n\n\nAs therapies like verekitug are aimed at improving the quality of life and scaling down the dependency on steroids, Joseph Han, professor in the Department of Otolaryngology & Head and Neck Surgery and the chief for the Division of Allergy at Old Dominion University and principal investigator on the phase 2 trial, said in a press release: \u201cThe improvements observed with verekitug, including durable nasal polyp reduction and symptom relief with a treatment potentially administered only four times per year, are encouraging. These results suggest verekitug could represent a meaningful advancement in the treatment of this chronically debilitating condition.\u201d \n\n\n\nAs monoclonal antibodies seem to be the frontrunners for research and development (R&D) in the space at present, challenging steroids, early-stage findings on microbiome health and therapies to restore the microbiome could have a bright future. \n\n\n\nHow influential is the microbiome in sinus infections? \n\n\n\nMeanwhile, a similar idea to fecal microbiota transplant (FMT), which has gained popularity as an effective treatment against Clostridioides difficile infections \u2013 the bacteria responsible for causing diarrhea \u2013 nasal microbiome transplant could address rhinosinusitis. By transferring the microbiota present in the nose from a healthy donor to a person with sinusitis, this could tackle infections, as it would be able to control mucus production spawned by infection-causing pathogens. \n\n\n\nIt is believed that it could benefit people with chronic rhinosinusitis who are resistant to standard antimicrobial therapies, but scientists have called for further long-term safety and efficacy studies. \n\n\n\n\u201cA deeper understanding of the mechanisms underlying microbiota\u2013host\u2013pathogen interactions in the nasal cavity is required to capitalize on the benefits of treatments based on NMT. Preclinical animal models, in particular germ-free animals intranasally colonized with the defined nasal microbiota, will be instrumental in elucidating the mechanistic pathways that the nasal microbiota follows upon transplantation. By leveraging the advances and lessons learned from FMT, it may be possible to establish a robust framework for the development of safe and effective NMT-based therapies in the future,\u201d the paper published in the journal, Trends in Microbiology, read. \n\n\n\nWith Dupixent\u2019s approval date for fungal rhinosinusitis fast approaching, an FDA approval could do wonders for people who haven\u2019t responded well to standard treatments. And the various monoclonal antibodies in the clinic signal a promising class of therapies ready to take on current standards of care for an inflammatory condition that affects about 28.9 million people in the U.S.