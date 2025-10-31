Spooky science: lab-grown breakthroughs or nightmares? 

Scientific and medical technology have rapidly advanced\u00a0over\u00a0the past decade. From growing mini-organs and\u00a0bioprinting\u00a0hearts to\u00a0resurrecting the dodo\u00a0and\u00a0gene-editing\u00a0embryos, boundaries\u00a0between science fiction and present-day biotech advancements are dissolving fast.\u00a0Scientists have been brewing up a lot; life-saving medicines but also recipes for disasters.\u00a0This Halloween, we\u00a0delve into\u00a0the spooky science\u00a0behind\u00a0it all and the controversies surrounding them.\u00a0\n\n\n\n\n\nBeat by beat, science gets spookier\u00a0\n\n\n\nWhat if\u00a0we could grow our own\u00a0organs\u00a0and create\u00a0hearts and lungs\u00a0and livers?\u00a0Not\u00a0exactly like in David Cronenberg\u2019s\u00a0Crimes of the Future,\u00a0where\u00a0bodies\u00a0are capable of growing\u00a0new organs; think less gore, more science. Well, with the right tools, scientists have\u00a0finally\u00a0managed to do it\u00a0after years of trial and error.\u00a0\n\n\n\nFor decades, scientists have been growing organoids, which are a small cluster of stem cells that mimic organs. While they replicate the structure and function of an organ, because of their tiny size, they\u2019re far from the real deal. Developing a full-sized organ proved tricky, as when organoids would grow to the desired size, they would die as they couldn\u2019t live without oxygen and nutrients, much like organs in our own bodies. \n\n\n\nThis year, scientists at Stanford Medicine in California cracked the code. All these organoids needed were blood vessels that branched out to take in said nutrients and oxygen. So, the bloodier, the better. \n\n\n\nThey grew three kinds of cells to create a mini heart: cardiomyocytes \u2013 heart muscle cells \u2013 cells that line blood vessels, and smooth muscle cells, and came up with 34 different ways to grow them, which the scientists called \u2018recipes.\u2019 The 32nd recipe worked like a charm. \n\n\n\nThey were similar to the conditions found in the early stages of development of an embryo, a period when new cells and blood vessels begin to form. The recipe was followed to make mini hearts, lungs, and livers. Next, they will explore how long these organoids will last, how much they can grow, and if there is a better concoction out there to grow more lasting organoids. \n\n\n\nMeanwhile, researchers at UC San Francisco and Cedars-Sinai in California did something similar last year when they engineered synthetic cells to gather near stem cells and form cluster of cells that eventually developed into a heart, one that beat rhythmically when they contracted. \n\n\n\nBeyond the hype around science fiction coming to life, these sophisticated organ models could potentially redefine how we conduct research. As the push to move away from animal testing gets stronger, these organoids could be beneficial in drug testing and diagnosing diseases. \n\n\n\nGene-edited babies 2.0?\u00a0\n\n\n\nThe term \u2018designer babies\u2019\u00a0seems\u00a0like it could be out of Aldous Huxley\u2019s\u00a0science fiction\u00a0novel Brave New World,\u00a0but nope,\u00a0as\u00a0dystopian\u00a0as it sounds,\u00a0they\u2019re\u00a0very much real. Seven years ago, it shocked the world when\u00a0Chinese scientist He Jiankui\u00a0announced that he had\u00a0used\u00a0CRISPR\u00a0gene editing technology\u00a0to create\u00a0human embryos. Jiankui claimed at the time that he altered the genes on the set of twins to protect them from human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections,\u00a0as their father was HIV-positive.\u00a0\u00a0\n\n\n\nIndeed, this did not go down well, with bioethicists raising concerns about social inequality, eugenics \u2013 beliefs and practices surrounding selective breeding to improve the human race heavily criticized for propagating scientific racism \u2013 and the unforeseen medical consequences of gene-editing embryos. \n\n\n\nFast forward to 2025 and companies like Manhattan Genomics want to \u2018correct\u2019 genes to fix mutations in embryos. The New York-based startup in particular claims it's on a \u201cmission to end genetic disease and alleviate pain and suffering.\u201d Its co-founder and chief executive officer Cathy Tie, who was briefly married to Jiankui, has previously stated that the company draws the line at disease prevention. \n\n\n\nBioethicists and critics, however, think it\u2019s a slippery slope. In an interview with NPR, Alta Charo, lawyer and bioethicist, said: "You've got a convergence of people who are thinking that they can improve their children \u2013 whether it's their children's health, or their children's appearance, or their children's intelligence, along with people who are comfortable using the newest technologies and people who have the money and the chutzpah \u2013 the daring \u2013 to try and do this." \n\n\n\nWith most countries having imposed widespread bans on these practices, biotech entrepreneurs like Cathy Tie seek to change the minds of regulators and work with bioethicists to do so. How things will go down in the coming years, we don\u2019t know yet but considering how fast-paced both technology and regulatory decisions have become, we might as well have updates for you by next Halloween. \n\n\n\nThe Frankenstein printer: could 3D printed organs save lives?\u00a0\n\n\n\nYou've now heard of beating mini hearts grown in labs, but you haven\u2019t heard it all just yet. Using cells instead of ink and printers instead of potions, scientists are crafting tissues and organs. It's the stuff of Frankenstein\u2019s dreams really. \n\n\n\nThese bioinks, which are made up of cells, nutrients, and growth factors, serve as a scaffold for cells to grow and develop into clusters of cells and potentially organs through a process called bioprinting. Employing specialized 3D printers, scientists believe it\u2019s the future of organ transplants. \n\n\n\nAt first, a digital model is formed, typically retrieved from CT scans of real organs. The bioink is then deposited into the printer layer by layer, as each layer solidifies to form tissues. \n\n\n\nWhile\u00a0the\u00a0technology\u00a0was invented in the 1980s, it really picked up in the past decade,\u00a0and\u00a0companies like Maryland-based United Therapeutics Corporation\u00a0have\u00a0printed\u00a0a human lung scaffold with 4,000\u00a0kilometers\u00a0of capillaries and 200 million alveoli that are capable of oxygen exchange in animal models.\u00a0These transplantable lungs are set to hit the clinic in the coming years.\u00a0\u00a0\n\n\n\nMeanwhile, scientists at Harvard came up with a new way to 3D print hearts by interconnecting blood vessels that have cells through which blood can flow to mimic the human heart, very similar to the aforementioned organoids. Now, these researchers are attempting to create self-assembled networks of capillaries and combine them with the 3D-printed blood vessel networks to better replicate the human heart. \n\n\n\nThis has sparked debate on potential disease risks, donor informed consent and the ethical use of cells, and who can access this technology. Moreover, a current lack of a fully-fledged legal and regulatory framework could lead to dubious clinical practices. \n\n\n\nHowever, researchers are keen to see whether, with proper regulations in place, bioprinted tissues could solve the ongoing organ transplant crisis, as more than a 100,000 people in the U.S. alone are on waiting lists to get life-saving surgery. \n\n\n\nThe walking dead:\u00a0the science and debate around\u00a0de-extinction\u00a0\u00a0\n\n\n\nRevelling in tales of resurrection is a big part of celebrating Halloween.\u00a0And in the research labs of the likes of Colossal Biosciences,\u00a0a\u00a0different kind of\u00a0\u2018resurrection\u2019 is underway.\u00a0Eager to bring back extinct animals to life, the Texas-based company\u00a0has made significant breakthroughs in\u00a0reviving\u00a0the dodo\u00a0and\u00a0dire wolf\u00a0from primordial cells.\u00a0\n\n\n\nThese cells are precursors to eggs and sperm, which eventually grow into a new organism, in this case, dodos and dire wolves. To 'resurrect\u2019 dire wolves, they retrieved DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and 72,000-year-old skull. They also extracted progenitor cells from blood samples of gray wolves, which are alive and well. Then, they edited 14 genes from their DNA to express certain traits of dire wolves that vary from gray wolves. \n\n\n\nThe scientists took these engineered cells and placed them in egg cells, which grew into embryos that were then transported to wombs of hounds. These surrogates gave birth to Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi after 65 days of gestation. \n\n\n\nWhile several celebrities like Peter Jackson, Paris Hilton, and Tom Brady, have all poured money into Colossal\u2019s venture, critics have slammed it. \n\n\n\nResearchers\u00a0and conservationists\u00a0have claimed that\u00a0de-extinction\u00a0is morally wrong and that it will cause unnecessary suffering\u00a0and divert actual efforts for\u00a0biopreservation. Calling these genetically engineered animals \u2018zombies,\u2019 people have questioned whether the welfare of these animals has been taken into consideration. While some think\u00a0it\u2019s\u00a0hubristic, others think the term \u2018de-extinction\u2019 is a mere buzzword,\u00a0stating\u00a0that genetically modified animals are not actual extinct species that have been brought back.\u00a0\n\n\n\nThe pushback doesn\u2019t seem to faze Colossal as they plan on reviving the woolly mammoth by 2028, as well as other extinct species like the moa bird and the Tasmanian tiger. And last month, it announced that it had managed to culture primordial germ cells from the rock pigeon, a distant relative of the dodo. \n\n\n\nWhile science pushes boundaries, how far is too far? And will these technologies that seem like they\u2019re out of a sci-fi novel, do more harm than good? We may not know until they\u2019re much more prevalent, and we might not be far away from that.