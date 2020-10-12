Infographic: How to Achieve Environmental Sustainability in Life Science Laboratories

The increase of CO 2 emissions, electric power consumption, and freshwater usage, are causing considerable damage to the global environment. While much focus has been set on the environmental impact of the automotive and clothing industries, for instance, the life science industry has mainly avoided the public’s attention.

However, the life science industry, including the pharmaceutical industry and laboratories, also greatly impacts the global environment. In fact, a recent study showed that the emission intensity of the pharmaceutical industry is 55% higher than the automotive’s.

Within life science laboratories, the running of cooling systems, autoclaves, sterilizers, fume hoods, and other technologies, as well as the need to store samples and chemicals at various temperatures, use up much water and energy.

Moreover, the use of gloves, pipettes, and other items, produces considerable amounts of plastic waste. On top of this, comes the production of hazardous waste, including chemicals, cells, and solvents. So as the earth warms, some life science companies are working hard to make their laboratory processes more sustainable.

In our latest infographic, developed in collaboration with Milli-Q® Lab Water Solutions, we discuss how laboratories impact the environment, what can be done to reduce their environmental impact, and how Milli-Q® and Merck* are working to achieve environmental sustainability within their own and their customers’ laboratory workflows.

*The life science business of Merck operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada