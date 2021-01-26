Medical imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and ultrasound have emerged as promising biomarkers in clinical trials. This brand new infographic, created in collaboration with Medpace, explores the different types of imaging techniques, their advantages, limitations, and how they can be successfully implemented in clinical trials.

The use of medical imaging techniques as biomarkers in clinical trials for cancer therapies and other indications is becoming increasingly popular and is also recognized as an important application by the regulatory authorities.

Imaging techniques bring several advantages to the challenging process of drug development. These include non-invasiveness and the potential for early outcome detection, as well as shorter study timelines and overall cost reduction.

However, while the number of studies requiring the use of medical imaging techniques is increasing, the correct implementation of the technology and interpretation of imaging results remain challenging.

For example, only a limited number of sites are equipped with advanced imaging technology and training resulting in variability, which ultimately limits the accurate acquisition and interpretation of data among facilities. As a result, there is a critical need for better standardization for the use, analysis, and sharing of imaging biomarkers.

Therefore, in order to benefit from the full potential imaging techniques offer, researchers entrust specialized contract research organizations and core labs to manage all the steps throughout the imaging process. Medpace Core Labs, for example, has already successfully implemented medical imaging techniques in clinical research.

In one case, Medpace Core Labs used MRI to measure the protein density fat fraction in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and steatohepatitis. This measurement is an accepted biomarker by the regulatory authorities and also replaces invasive liver biopsies as a reliable measure for liver fat content.

