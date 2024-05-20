Participate in the 2024 Labiotech Reader Survey for a chance to win a €250 or $250 Amazon gift card!

1 min
May 20, 2024
2024 Labiotech Reader Survey

Hi there, Labiotech reader. If you are reading this, we would like to learn more about you. We are conducting the 2024 Labiotech Reader Survey to help us better understand who you are, what type of content you are interested in, and how we can improve our publication to better meet your needs.

Labiotech.eu has grown tremendously over the years, and none of this would have been possible without our readers’ support and input. Every year, we routinely carry out a reader survey as part of our ongoing efforts to improve the quality of content we provide to our audience. 

Whether you are new to our website (maybe this is your first time here!) or a frequent reader, your insights are invaluable to us.

It takes only 5 minutes to complete, and you can enter to win a €250 or $250 Amazon gift card (Only one entry per person)!

By sharing your thoughts, you will directly contribute to the growth and direction of our newsroom.

You can complete the 2024 Labiotech Reader Survey here.

This survey will be closed on June 2nd, 2024. The winner will be announced on June 10, 2024. 

Thank you for your participation and good luck! 

