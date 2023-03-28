Noticed something different? Labiotech is getting a new look for 2023!

Hi there, dear readers!

I know, it’s been a while since we posted “behind the scene” updates from Labiotech so I’m sure you’re curious to know what we’ve been cooking during the past few months.

Well, the reason is simple, we’ve been working hard on a whole new design for the website!

With this new website, we hope to make it easier for you to navigate and read the articles you love the most.

A new look for Labiotech, plus enhanced functionalities

Here are a few improvements we made:

We redeveloped the navigation from the ground up to make it easier and faster for you to sort out articles by sectors, countries, and companies.

With a cleaner layout, the homepage is now working like a feed where you can scroll by the latest or most popular posts. You also have the possibility to share the news directly from the feed!

You can now search the latest articles for any given topic directly from the Search Bar.

The article view now includes new tools and interactions to make it easier for you to jump to another page once you finish reading.

The font, the font size, and the line height have been updated to enhance your reading experience.

Our newsletter is also getting some updates so we made sure you can easily subscribe from anywhere. Don’t forget to check it out if you’re not on the list yet!

All our reports are now free to download because we know you love those!

All of this wouldn’t be possible without our incredible team so thanks to them for the hard work they provide every day (and a special shout out to Aurore and Ciaran who’ve been developing this new design)!

Last but not least, we’d like to thank our colleagues at Inova and IN-PART with whom we are regularly partnering to bring you insightful content and links.

As we already told you right after the acquisition, the common goal of our 3 companies is to build a platform for biopharma professionals to easily network and get informed.

We’re getting there step by step and you’ll hear more from our sister companies and what they can offer in the coming months.

So stay tuned and make sure to connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or via our newsletter.

How do you find the new Labiotech look? Do you have any suggestions for improvement? Feel free to share your thoughts with us!