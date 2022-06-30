Meet Aurore and Liza, our new team members

Making conscious career decisions can be one of the biggest challenges we face, but having a clear aim and core values helps align our life paths to what matters the most to us.

With a strong passion in SEO and growth hacking, our new Growth Marketing Manager Aurore was seeking new challenges to use her skills in making the world a better place. Her previous experience in the education sector aligns well with Labiotech’s vision — empowering our community through knowledge sharing and enabling collaboration. Aurore just joined the team this month and is looking forward to helping Labiotech improve its website and optimize digital strategies so we can bring better experiences to our readers!

We are also very happy to welcome our Senior Editor Liza, who will be covering global biotech news. Coming from a nursing background, Liza found her true calling and became a writer after participating in a night class; she has been writing ever since! Liza has extensive experience in journalism and with a curious mind, she’s ready to dig into the world of biotech and is deeply inspired by how this field is transforming human lives and contributing to a better future for all beings.

Let’s take a look at why they decided to join Labiotech and their ambitions with the company:

Aurore Michelin, Growth Marketing Manager

Originally from France, currently based in Seville, Spain

Aurore, to start with, how would you describe yourself in 3 words?

Open-minded, joyful and passionate!

What motivated you to work in the life sciences industry?

Since the beginning of my career, I have always wanted to work in companies making the world a better place. In the past, I helped small organic producers expand internationally. I also worked for many years for a study abroad provider empowering students to become global citizens. The science industry is really new to me! Working in this industry really motivates me because life sciences are vital to solve the major global challenges we are facing such as feeding the growing population, preserving biodiversity or coping with climate change.

Why Labiotech? What inspired you to join us?

I am a partnership believer. Being better informed and collaboration are essential to solve the challenges of tomorrow. Labiotech media is the perfect gateway for biotech professionals to learn and develop synergies that will benefit society.

Did we make a good first impression? 😬

The first impression was excellent. After my interviews with Joachim and Yi Jen, I was 100% convinced that I wanted to be part of the team. And I was definitely right. The corporate culture is outstanding. 😃

What are you most excited about as you step into this new role? (or your vision with Labiotech)

For me, this new challenge is a unique opportunity to continue growing professionally among one of the best media in the biotech industry. I am excited to join Labiotech at the same time as the company has decided to go global. I am looking forward to helping the company achieve its goals by improving the website and building an effective digital strategy across multiple platforms.

What would be your best advice for a young person who wants to start a career in science journalism/science communication?

It is never too late, even if you’re not that young 😉. I am entering this world at 34 years old.

You have to believe in your dreams and work hard to achieve your goals. You also have to enjoy learning every day and be ready to constantly update your skills on the latest trends, because marketing is changing so fast every day!

Tell us one thing you enjoy doing outside of work.

I love experiencing different cultures. In Seville, as an expat, I have the chance to live in a “melting pot” with friends from all over the world. Because of this, I also love traveling (whenever I can), and learning to cook international dishes.

If you could have coffee with one great scientist from any time, who would it be?

I would say Louis Pasteur, the father of modern microbiology. Firstly because he was originally from my home region (Franche-Comté), and secondly for having made so many great discoveries. His contributions in science still remain relevant today!

Liza Laws, Senior Editor

English based in Herault, France

Liza, to start with, how would you describe yourself in 3 words?

Loyal, honest and curious.

What inspired you to start writing/editing?

Writing was my standout skill when I was at school and college, yet I fell into nursing joining a long line of females on both my mum and dad’s side. However, something was missing so I enrolled in a news writing night class and found my calling. Then I went on to do the postgrad in print journalism and cut my teeth on a local newspaper and absolutely loved it. I have been working in journalism for almost two decades now.

Why Labiotech? What inspired you to join us?

I followed a former colleague here. He was really impressed with the company and thought I would be a good fit. I was coming to an end of a contract in nutraceuticals where I’d started touching on biotech so I knew I’d like it. I really like the company set up — it’s open and friendly but we also work asynchronously, so without constant interruption.

Did we make a good first impression? 😬

Absolutely, the team was so friendly from the off — and willing and happy to help. A small but regular amount of time is allocated to sharing snippets of our lives outside of work each week too, and that is important to help get to know one another but also to strike the right balance.

What are you most excited about as you step into this new role? (or your vision with Labiotech)

I am keen to get to the heart of the industry, to meet people and to find out what makes them, and their businesses, tick and of course to bring the latest news to the forefront as fast as I can. It is always exciting to watch how this field of work is contributing to the future — a future that at the moment can often feel daunting.

What would be your best advice for a young person who wants to start a career in journalism?

I think some grounding in journalism always helps, even by starting with an evening class just to make sure writing is for you — that is what I did when making the switch from nursing and by doing that I knew I was on the right path for me.

Never be afraid to ask for help, good editors should want to help you hone your craft, and we all started somewhere. Be careful who you meet on the way up because you never know who you’ll need on the way down is one of my favorite expressions, I have slightly “Liza-fied” it, mind you!

Another must is to start making contacts and submitting articles or pitching as soon as you can – the worst that can happen is you get a refusal or no response at all and if that happen, pick yourself up, dust yourself down and move on to the next! Being able to send cuttings and examples is a prerequisite for a lot of journalism jobs these days – so try and get work experience too.

Tell us one thing you enjoy doing when you’re not writing/editing.

Any aspect of nature and animals – I love hiking with my dog, wild beaches, looking at flowers and listening to birds. I love cooking, chatting and traveling too (and I can’t count when it comes to things I enjoy, there’s just too many!).

If you could have coffee with one great scientist from any time, who would it be?

For me it would have to be Marie Curie – cancer has hit my nuclear family three times – and I can’t think of one person I know who hasn’t been affected by it. Being recognized for work as a female scientist can still be hard today, so what she achieved through her insatiable curiosity and relentless resolve will never cease to impress me. Her name will remain known forever.

Thanks, Aurore and Liza! It’s wonderful to get to know you and have you join our team!