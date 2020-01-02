Looking to Start 2020 With a New Job? These Companies Are on the Lookout for Talents!

Hello biotechies,
Research & Development
Scientist at Gen-X B.V.. Amsterdam, Netherlands. Click here
Scientist (Stem Cell Therapy) at Novo Nordisk. Måløv, Denmark. Click here
Business Development & Marketing
Country Manager Scandinavia at mybacs. Munich, Germany. Click here
Sales & Business Development Manager at SOPHiA GENETICS. Lausanne, Switzerland. Click here
Clinical & Production
Quality Assurance Representative at Eli Lilly and Company. Kinsale, Ireland. Click here
Senior Drug Safety Physician at Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Basel, Switzerland. Click here
Internship
Internship at AbbVie. Sligo, Ireland. Click here
