Looking to Start 2020 With a New Job? These Companies Are on the Lookout for Talents!

Yi-jen Chang - 02/01/2020 1 min - Jobs

Hello biotechies,

Job hunt frustration? Don’t worry, we’re here to help. Check out the offer from Gen-X B.V. or become a Quality Assurance Representative at Eli Lilly. Just starting out? Check out the internship at AbbVie!

Research & Development

Scientist at Gen-X B.V.. Amsterdam, Netherlands. Click here

Scientist (Stem Cell Therapy) at Novo Nordisk. Måløv, Denmark. Click here

Business Development & Marketing

Country Manager Scandinavia at mybacs. Munich, Germany. Click here

Sales & Business Development Manager at SOPHiA GENETICS. Lausanne, Switzerland. Click here

Clinical & Production

Quality Assurance Representative at Eli Lilly and Company. Kinsale, Ireland. Click here

Senior Drug Safety Physician at Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Basel, Switzerland. Click here

Internship

Internship at AbbVie. Sligo, Ireland. Click here

