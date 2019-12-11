Gift Yourself This Holiday with a Biotech Job

Yi-jen Chang - 11/12/2019 1 min - Jobs

Hello biotechies,

Job hunt frustration? Don’t worry, we’re here to help. Check out the offer from Trinity Biotech or become a Research Technician at Meatable. Just starting out? Check out the internship at Miltenyi Biotec!

Research & Development

Research Technician at Meatable. Delft, Netherlands. Click here

Principal Scientist at Novo Nordisk. Måløv, Denmark. Click here

Business Development & Marketing

Rare Diseases Key Account Manager at Sanofi. Budapest, Hungary. Click here

Immunology Sales Specialist at ProImmune. Oxford, United Kingdom. Click here

Clinical & Production

QC Biochemist at Trinity Biotech. Bray, Ireland. Click here

GMP QC Manager at Cellectis. Paris, France. Click here

Internship

Internship at Miltenyi Biotec. Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. Click here

