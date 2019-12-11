Gift Yourself This Holiday with a Biotech Job

Hello biotechies,
Research & Development
Research Technician at Meatable. Delft, Netherlands. Click here
Principal Scientist at Novo Nordisk. Måløv, Denmark. Click here
Business Development & Marketing
Rare Diseases Key Account Manager at Sanofi. Budapest, Hungary. Click here
Immunology Sales Specialist at ProImmune. Oxford, United Kingdom. Click here
Clinical & Production
QC Biochemist at Trinity Biotech. Bray, Ireland. Click here
GMP QC Manager at Cellectis. Paris, France. Click here
Internship
Internship at Miltenyi Biotec. Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. Click here
