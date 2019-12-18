Jobs, Jobs, Jobs, and More Jobs!

Yi-jen Chang - 18/12/2019 1 min - Jobs

Hello biotechies,

Job hunt frustration? Don’t worry, we’re here to help. Check out the offer from Antikor Biopharma or become a Research Scientist at Novo Nordisk. Just starting out? Check out the internship at Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft!

Research & Development

Scientist at Novartis. Kundl, Austria. Click here

Antibody Discovery Scientist at Antikor Biopharma. Stevenage, United Kingdom. Click here

Business Development & Marketing

Associate Brand Manager at Sanofi. Reading, United Kingdom. Click here

Sales Business Development Manager at SOPHiA GENETICS. Grand, France. Click here

Clinical & Production

Research Scientist in Clinical Bioanalysis at Novo Nordisk. Måløv, Denmark. Click here

Associate Director (Clinical Operations Nordics) at Incyte. Stockholm, Sweden. Click here

Internship

Internship at Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. Dresden, Germany. Click here

