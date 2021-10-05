For Members

How to Choose the Right Headquarters for Your Biotech Startup

By
05/10/2021 - 6 minutes

Choosing where to plant your biotech company’s roots is a fundamental question driven by access to capital, talent, and infrastructure. But the pandemic is accelerating a decentralization movement, changing the way companies think about headquarters.

Regions like the Bay Area and Boston in the US, or the UK’s golden triangle remain huge draws for biotech companies because they have self-contained ecosystems with all the ingredients that founders need for success. Hubs like these have already built critical mass, spawning a virtuous cycle: these magnet cities draw academic founders with an entrepreneurial spirit to launch their careers because they are places that draw other entrepreneurial academics. 

“People come to the area before they have a job,” Adam Sciambi says of the Bay Area. Sciambi is a co-founder of South San Francisco-based Mission Bio, which markets single-cell analysis technology.

Once they’re in, it’s hard to consider leaving the area in search of a better place to launch a company. Sciambi came to the Bay Area for his PhD work at Stanford University,

This content is available exclusively to our paying members.

Our members receive the following benefits:

  • Unlock premium articles
  • Download our industry reports
  • Remove all banner ads
  • Access 1,500+ archived posts
  • Support our independent media
Join Now
Already a member? Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT Do you want to remove this advert? Become a member!
ADVERTISEMENT Do you want to remove this advert? Become a member!

You might also be interested in the following:

More from Labiotech

Support Us

Become a Member

Browse Topics

Search for a topic, country or company name by using the search box

Popular topics:

CRISPR mRNA technology CAR-T HIV Cell therapy Diabetes Microbiome Startups Gene therapy Synthetic biology