$5.5M funding for Oncopole to tackle cancer

Oncopole, Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé (FRQS) cancer division in Canada, has received major investments that boost its public-private partnership model dedicated to the fight against cancer.

Oncopole will continue to pursue its mission thanks to a $3 million reinvestment from founding partner Merck Canada.

Oncopole, FRQS cancer division, is the result of a co-creative approach, supporting research, innovation and investment to accelerate the fight against cancer, made possible by founding partner Merck Canada. Oncopole’s mission is to act as a catalyst for the actions deployed by Quebec’s oncology research and innovation ecosystem. It aims to position the province as a leader in the field.

More funding for Oncopole

Oncopole also announced GSK and Pfizer Canada have committed to investing $1 million and up to $1.5 million respectively for oncology research. These new partnerships will support the development of programs to mobilize financial and human resources for research into targeted and promising oncology treatments.

“We are very excited to be able to count on new partners,” said Carole Jabet, director of Oncopole and scientific director of the FRQS.

“These investments will enable us to accelerate the collaborative research essential to making a real difference in the lives of people affected by cancer.”

The new investments were announced at the BIO International Convention in Boston, U.S., from June 5 to 8.

Renewed commitment to Oncopole

“Merck Canada is pleased to announce its renewed commitment to Oncopole in support of oncology research. As a founding member, Merck Canada is proud to have participated in the creation of Oncopole and to continue its involvement in this initiative for oncology research, development, and investment, which has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of patients,” said Jennifer Chan, vice-president, policy and external affairs, Merck Canada.

“GSK is proud to support Oncopole and its synergistic role in oncology innovation. Through our partnership, we want to help improve and accelerate access to the latest advances for patients,” said Ranya El-Masri, vice president, government affairs and market access, GSK Canada.

“Innovation is at the heart of GSK’s mission, and strategic partnerships are essential to opening up new avenues of discovery, to stay ahead of cancer together.”

“It is vital that all stakeholders, scientists, healthcare professionals and leaders in the healthcare system support research that addresses the unmet needs of people living with cancer. We are proud to partner with Oncopole to actively contribute to the development of innovative cancer therapies,” said Karine Grand’Maison, vice-president, access and government relations, Pfizer Canada.

Thanks to the support of founding partner Merck Canada and the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Oncopole has successfully mobilized key players in oncology research in Québec since 2017. The investments will enable Oncopole to pursue its vision by focusing on strategic investments and partnerships that support innovation to benefit patients.

PROVEM program launched

Oncopole also announced the launch of the PROVEM program. The program aims to create a platform to facilitate dialogue between innovation promoters and drug and medical technology evaluators.

Funding of $1.5 million will be awarded through a competition aimed at optimizing access to innovations whose value for patients and the healthcare system remains uncertain.

Accelerating care for cancer patients

Oncopole also announced funding for six research projects, through the ACCES-Onco competition and an investment totalling more than $1.5 million thanks to a public-private partnership between the MEIE and Merck Canada, along with support from the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

Led by teams in Québec, the projects will speed up access to optimal care for cancer patients. The aim is to develop access to treatments, care and services to prevent, detect and treat cancer.