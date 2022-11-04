Alimentiv and Summit collaborate to tackle liver disease NASH

Photo/Shutterstock

Drug development programs will be driven forward by a collaboration between Alimentiv Inc. and Summit Clinical Research, in a bid to tackle non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

They announced a strategic alliance to tackle the now growing global epidemic with no approved treatments. It says that current challenges include optimizing and end-point assessment, minimizing screen failures and improving recruitment rates for this often asymptomatic disease.

According to their research, there are over 100 drugs in clinical development. Summit and Alimentiv have complementary skills and experience, and this collaboration will enhance the delivery of clinical trials in NASH.

Alimetiv and Summit collaborate

Summit, a leading integrated research organization with a focus on driving recruitment and delivering high-quality data through its site network, will work together with Alimentiv.

Alimentiv is a leading gastroenterology (GI) focused global clinical trial and central image management provider, inclusive of liver biopsy assessment. It says it works with a commitment to driving drug development forward in collaboration with its pharma, biotech, and academic sponsors.

Hershell Thompson, chief clinical solutions officer at Alimentiv, said: “Collaborating with Summit allows us to deliver on our promise to transform human health for NASH patients by powering the growing number of NASH compounds through the development pathway more quickly and efficiently.”

Clinical trials

This strategic alliance will facilitate Alimentiv’s and Summit’s continued leadership in gastrointestinal clinical trials through improved clinical trial design, faster and more efficient recruitment, reduced screen failure rates, improved patient experience, and knowledgeable teams overseeing all aspects of the trial.

Gail Hinkson, president at Summit Clinical Research, said: “Summit has deep interests in providing innovative support for the efficient execution of clinical trials in the area of NASH. Through this collaboration with Alimentiv, we can further this objective for trial sponsors and participating sites.”

The collaborators report that NASH is a progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), characterized by chronic inflammation and accumulation of fat in the liver. Affecting an estimated 35 million people globally.

NASH liver disease

They say it is the most common chronic liver condition in Western populations, with patient numbers continuing to rise. Untreated NASH may lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. The market for NASH therapies is expected to rise to $27.2 billion in 2029.

Despite the unmet clinical need and attractive commercial opportunity, Alimentiv and Summit say there are currently no FDA-approved therapies for this disease. Several therapeutic agents targeting different metabolic pathways are currently in clinical development.