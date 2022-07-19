Bayer Consumer Health launches microbiome research call to find new academic partners

Campaign launch date: Monday, July 18, 2022.

Bayer Consumer Health has launched a call through IN-PART’s Discover platform to find and partner with academic experts and research groups working on microbiome-targeting solutions for upper respiratory illnesses, nutrition and digestive health as well as topical delivery through the skin.

The campaign aims to accelerate Bayer’s “Partnering with us” initiative by expanding its global academic network and collaborating with cutting-edge microbiome research to bring new treatments to patients quicker than before.

Bayer seeks to partner with academic teams to identify novel agents for non-pharmaceutical consumer use; the next generation of probiotic and biotic strains for targeted health benefits; and platforms for effective manufacturing and delivery, as well as methodologies or diagnostics to identify candidates that address unmet health needs through personalized products.

“Partnerships are at the core of our innovation work at Bayer,” said Karen Hackney, Head of External Innovation & Partnerships at Bayer Consumer Health. “By combining new ideas and expertise in emerging areas with our trusted brands and global scale, partnerships help us deliver truly great self-care products to consumers.”

There are a range of opportunities for academic researchers to partner with Bayer Consumer Health through the campaign depending on the nature of the research project, including asset licensing and research collaborations.

More information about the technical requirements of Bayer Consumer Health and the process for submitting proposals or existing projects can be found on the Discover platform. Submissions should contain only non-confidential information and summarize the project in around 300 words. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 30, 2022, 10:59 p.m. GMT.

“The microbiome is so important for a range of regulatory processes in the body, and solutions surfaced by this campaign will have a great impact on patients. Bayer Consumer Health’s initiative is a great way for academic researchers to build new relationships with a global leader in consumer health and pharmaceuticals,” said Katie Syddall, Head of Industry Partnering at IN-PART.

Discover is a bespoke scouting platform used by innovation and R&D teams in the industry to identify new academic partners at more than 2,400 institutes and is free for researchers and commercialization teams to use.

Bayer Consumer Health

With over 170 consumer health brands in its innovative global portfolio, Bayer Consumer Health empowers people to manage their health needs in the areas of dermatology, nutritional supplements, pain management, cardiovascular risk prevention, digestive health, cough, cold and allergy care.

Bayer is collaboration-oriented and innovation-minded and is able to provide expertise and infrastructure to help develop research projects and create lasting alliances with partners. The “Partner with us” initiative aims to extend Bayer Consumer Health’s existing knowledge and expertise by collaborating with new partners from the global scientific community to speed up innovation and deliver solutions to patients more efficiently.

IN-PART Discover

Discover is a bespoke scouting platform used by the industry to find solutions and expertise from academia. With the aim of solving a technical requirement or challenge, Discover enables R&D and external innovation teams to identify new opportunities for commercialization or to solicit proposals for new research, from a global academic network with embedded relationships across teams and departments in 2,400+ universities and institutes.

Since 2018, Discover has made available over £26 million in industry funding for new academic research, and the platform has been used by teams in companies across a variety of disciplines, including Bayer Crop Science, Johnson & Johnson, Murata Manufacturing, Johnson Matthey, Air Products, and GSK Consumer Healthcare, as well as medical research charities including Alzheimer’s Research UK and Kidney Research UK.