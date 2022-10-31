Drug discovery company signs exclusive license to use university’s technology

Picture/Shutterstock

A drug discovery and development company using deubiquitylase (DUB) modulators as therapeutics for areas of high unmet needs has signed an exclusive license with the University of Southern Denmark for its UbiSite technology.

Sheelagh Frame, is chief scientific officer, at Ubiquigent, the company that has signed the agreement.

She said: “We are delighted to have acquired an exclusive license agreement for the UbiSite technology. UbiSite provides an additional layer to Ubiquigent’s drug discovery and development capabilities.

“This allows us to fully support our customers with a validated ubiquitomics service that enables deeper insights into the ubiquitome, as well as to strengthen the development of our own portfolio of novel DUB modulators and associated drug discovery programs.”

Drug discovery

Ubiquient Limited works with the deubiquitylating enzyme (DUB) family, which has 100 proteins that remove post-transitional modification ubiquitin from a variety of subtrates. They have key roles in areas of cell biology particularly relevant to pathologies such as autoimmune disorders, chronic inflammation, oncology and neurodegeneration.

UbiSite will form a new component in Ubiquigent’s DUB and ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) focused drug discovery platform, providing a fully supported ubiquitomics service to facilitate target identification, target validation, and compound mechanism of action.

Blagoy Blagoev, academic inventor of UbiSite technology, University of Southern Denmark, said: “DUBs regulate ubiquitylation, key to cellular protein homeostasis, activity, and degradation, and thereby hold huge potential as exciting new drug discovery targets. We are pleased to be licensing our UbiSite technology to Ubiquigent, a company that is strongly positioned to facilitate DUB focused drug discovery programs and power advances in this largely unexploited field.”

Technology

UbiSite technology uses an antibody specific to the C-terminal of ubiquitin for the capture and further identification of protein ubiquitylation sites in cell and tissue samples, enabling a more detailed analysis to reveal deeper insights into the ubiquitome. The validated, ready-to-use service can distinguish between ubiquitin and ubiquitin-like modifications, such as SUMO, Nedd8 and ISG15 on lysine residues, as well as on serine and threonine residues which have only recently been identified.

Sir Philip Cohen, chair of the scientific advisory board, Ubiquigent, added: “Using the UbiSite technology in an important collaborative research project, my lab has been able to obtain ubiquitomics data that we had previously been unable to achieve with alternative methods. UbiSite will be a great asset to Ubiquigent’s end-to-end drug discovery platform, further extending the reach of the company’s services and capabilities.”