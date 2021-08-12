While biomanufacturers are experiencing immense pressure to increase productivity and deliver biotherapeutics to market faster, 70% of collected biomanufacturing data remains unused due to outdated, paper-based, and manual processes. Ultimately, this results in data loss and strongly contributes to the lengthy timelines and high costs of biologics drugs development. But digitalization can help!

To optimize and innovate its workflows and deliver accessible and affordable therapeutics, the sector is looking towards an end-to-end process where all systems are digitally enabled and connected in the Facility of the Future. These facilities, built on digitalization, software integration, and automation, are part of a new era in biomanufacturing, known as Bioprocessing 4.0.

To help biomanufacturers thrive within the Bioprocessing 4.0, the global BioPhorum Organization has developed the Digital Plant Maturity Model (DPMM), a roadmap outlining each milestone in the digital transformation to a paperless, automated plant in which analytics are used in every process.

This brand new infographic explores how the biomanufacturing process is being revolutionized with the help of the DPMM roadmap, and how the digital transformation can be achieved step by step.

You can download a free version of the infographic here!

Digitalization is a crucial prerequisite for each step of this transition, and its implementation requires the appropriate software tools. Smart digital solutions support process automation and intensification by delivering centralized and user-friendly data collection, monitoring, and analytics.

Real-time process monitoring and reporting allow for better process scalability, adaptability, and data-driven decisions on a process and plant level.

Merck’s Bio4CTM Software Suite solutions leverage the four core principles of digital innovation – control, connect, collect, collaborate – to deliver the needed software support for the bioprocessing evolution.

