JPM Week event guide presented by BIO and Novateur Ventures

Optimize your time and investment by downloading a networking info app for the 41st Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference.

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the world’s largest advocacy association for biosciences, research and academic institutions, and Novateur Ventures, a premier life sciences advisory company provide an industry networking app, the Event Guide to JPM 2023, to help you make the most out of JPM 2023.

This app contains over 200 networking events that are scheduled to happen during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference, January 9-12, 2023, in San Francisco.

The app features filter and search features, provides URLs to events and corresponding registration information, and provides directions to in-person events through mapping software.

“It was important for me to develop an app that allowed life science professionals to make important industry connections because, over my career, some of the most transformational relationships I have developed are the direct result of industry networking events. Novateur is delighted to be collaborating with BIO, to give the app a global reach,” said Ali Ardakani, founder and managing director of Novateur Ventures.

“I see the app as a natural addition to BIO Partnering at JPM Week. We’re always working to help the industry partner more easily and effectively, and I’m excited to bring the whole JPM Week networking landscape to the palm of your hand. We are excited to be partnering with Novateur on managing and launching this app,” said Mackensie Vernetti, BIO’s director of partnering operations.

About Novateur Ventures

Novateur Ventures is an established life sciences advisory and investment firm with extensive experience in business development and product development of therapeutics, medical devices, and digital health products. For more information, visit https://www.novateur.ca/.

About Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)

BIO is the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the U.S. and in more than 30 other nations.

BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bio.org.

