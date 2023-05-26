Beyond Biotech podcast 47

The companies Daiichi-Sankyo and AstraZeneca have worked together for several years.

On this week’s podcast, we have a conversation with Markus Kosch, the head of Oncology Europe and Canada for Daiichi-Sankyo, and Greg Rossi, Senior Vice President, Oncology, Europe and Canada, from AstraZeneca, who are joining forces to bring new oncology medicines into clinical practice.

In March 2019, AstraZeneca and Daiichi-Sankyo entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize health technologies worldwide. Their collaboration is designed to leverage strengths and combine efforts to improve patient care.