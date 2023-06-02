Beyond Biotech podcast 48

BioInvent International AB, a Swedish biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, and Transgene, a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, recently announced positive phase 1a data on the oncolytic virus BT-001 for the treatment of solid tumors.

BioInvent currently has four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The company’s validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the company’s own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

BioInvent generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the company’s fully integrated manufacturing unit.

We spoke with BioInvent CEO Martin Welschof and Cecilia Hofvander, senior director investor relations.