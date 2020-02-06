Refresh Is Coming to BIO-Europe Spring 2020! 🇫🇷

Paris has a special significance for us. It’s not only the place where Philip and Joachim started Labiotech.eu, but it’s also one of the biggest biotech clusters in Europe. In less than 2 months, Europe’s largest springtime partnering event – BIO-Europe Spring – is also taking place in this city. Knowing that most of you will be there, we thought we’d seize the chance to return to Paris for our remarkable 20th Refresh!

This time, EVERYONE is invited to join us for a relaxed afternoon. We’ll keep the down-to-earth style of the meetup: 2 great speakers and their fireside chats, an engaged and passionate audience, a chill-out and intimate networking vibe, and of course, free beers and snacks with a little bit of the hustle and bustle from BIO-Europe Spring.

Co-host

Sponsors

This event is kindly supported by our co-host EBD Group as well as sponsors JLABS and Benchling. Thank you so much for your generous help!

Benchling: “Benchling is the leading life sciences R&D cloud. We are thrilled to partner with Labiotech.eu to support European biotech innovation – we look forward to meeting you in Paris!”

JLABS: “JLABS is the first no-strings attached incubator for biotech, med-tech, consumer and health-tech startups from Johnson & Johnson Innovation in Europe. We are excited to meet you at the upcoming Refresh meetup at BIO-Europe Spring!”

What’s on the Program?

Theme of the meetup: What Innovations Will Disrupt European Biotech in 2020?

14h00 – 14h10: Intro by Labiotech & EBD Group

14h10 – 14h45: 1st Fireside Chat (speaker TBC)

14h45 – 15h20: 2nd Fireside Chat (speaker TBC)

From 15h20: Closing Remarks & Networking

How Can I join?

BIO-Europe Spring attendees 🤩

If you already have a ticket to BIO-Europe Spring, you can join the meetup for free without prior registration.

Labiotech Insider members 🤩

If you are a member of the Insider Program, simply sign up HERE to get a ticket. To access the event, please bring a valid ID with you.

This time we have some special surprises for our members: 💐

You can bring a plus one if you have a nice friend who’s also keen to join the meetup. Please make sure their info is provided when signing up for the tickets.

In addition to the meetup, our members also get a free pass to BIO-Europe Spring for the rest of the Wednesday. This means free entry to the closing ceremony and all other events taking place on Wednesday 25th.

I am not a member, and have no ticket either. What should I do? 😟

Don’t worry! We would like to invite you to get a taste of the Insider Program with a 2-month free trial, and this of course includes a pass to Refresh Paris. Below is a simple guide to help you get the ticket:

Step 1: Access your free trial by subscribing to the Insider Program

Access your free trial by subscribing to the Insider Program Step 2: Follow the instructions to set up your personal account and password

Follow the instructions to set up your personal account and password Step 3: Log into your Insider space with the new password, and click “REFRESH”

Log into your Insider space with the new password, and click “REFRESH” Step 4: You will be directed to the registration page where you can sign up for the meetup.

You will be directed to the registration page where you can sign up for the meetup. Step 5: Bring your ID (as a pass to BIO-Europe Spring on March 25th), show it at the entrance, then you’re all set!

❗️IMPORTANT❗️ You will NOT be charged until the end of the trial period. This means you can cancel the subscription anytime.

The free trial includes all exclusive content covered in the membership (interviews with top biotech CEO, e-books, free access to the future meetups), as well as 1x free pass to the Refresh event at BIO-Europe Spring.

The guests are only allowed to enter the event if they are with the Insider membership AND have completed the registration on the Eventbrite page.

Please bring a valid ID with you to access the event.

When and Where Is it?

This meetup will take place on March 25th, 2020 at BIO-Europe Spring.

Event location: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris, France (Hall 7, enter through Gate A)

What to expect?

Relaxed biotech event

2 fireside chats with awesome speakers

Networking opportunities with the biotechnologists in your area

70 attendees

Free beers and snacks

The unique Refresh vibe

