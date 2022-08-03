AbCellera and Atlas Venture to collaborate on new company for therapeutic antibody discovery

Photo/Shutterstock

AbCellera and Atlas Venture have announced a multi-target partnership to discover therapeutic antibodies for up to three drug targets that can be developed and commercialized by a stealth-stage Atlas-backed company.

The collaboration leverages Atlas’ track record in forming innovative biotech companies, and AbCellera’s ability to quickly deliver lead drug candidates to bring transformational new medicines to patients faster.

“AbCellera’s clinically validated platform lets us start discovery in a virtualized model that aligns well with our capital efficient investment strategy,” said Steven Robinette, venture partner at Atlas Venture.

“This partnership supports our approach to value creation by allowing us to focus on building companies that aim to deliver impactful medicines to patients.”

‘Proven expertise’

“Atlas has proven expertise in finding and transforming innovative scientific research into exciting new biotechs,” said Carl Hansen, CEO and president of AbCellera.

“By eliminating their need to build internal antibody discovery capabilities at inception, we provide newly launched biotech ventures with a competitive advantage that empowers them to move faster and increase their probability of success. We look forward to working alongside Atlas’ entrepreneurs to unlock their breakthrough science and create new therapies for patients in need.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas’ portfolio company will have the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the collaboration. AbCellera will receive research payments and will be eligible to receive clinical and commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales of products.

