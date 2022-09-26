Acticor Biotech enrolls First U.S. patient in study for people with acute ischemic stroke

Picture/Shutterstock

The first U.S. patient was enrolled in a study evaluating glenzocimab in those with acute ischemic stroke.

Acticor Biotech, a clinical stage biotech company, made the announcement today (September 26).

The patient was enrolled at the CHI Memorial Stroke and Neuroscience Center, Chattanooga, Tennessee, by neurologist, Ruchir Shah.

Significant potential

He said: “I am very happy with this first patient inclusion in the United States in ACTISAVE study. Glenzocimab has significant potential for improvement in patients with ischemic stroke, especially those undergoing mechanical thrombectomy.

“We urgently need new drugs in this indication, and glenzocimab presents an innovative and promising mechanism of action on recanalization and on the downstream microcirculation. Chattanooga CHI Memorial is a state-of-the-art stroke unit that receives 1,400 stroke patients per year in unprecedented medical conditions, with a large part given to research.”

Acticor had obtained an investigation new drug (IND)1 for this study from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2021 and had initiated enrollment in Europe in the third quarter of 2021. To date, the study has enrolled 130 patients.

Initial hypotheses

The clinical trial is planned for 1,000 patients treated at approximately 80 centers in the USA, Europe including France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Slovakia, Denmark, Czech Republic and Great Britain and Israel. A first futility analysis is planned after the inclusion of the first 200 patients to confirm the initial hypotheses.

Yannick Pletan, chief operating officer at Acticor Biotech added: “The opening of the first U.S. centers, in addition to those already active in Europe, marks another important milestone for our ACTISAVE phase 2/3 study.

“The cumulative incidence of ischemic stroke in the USA, Europe, Japan, and China will approach 4 million patients by 20262 , highlighting the urgent need for an effective treatment to address this major public health problem with a strong societal and economic impact.”

Fast track status

In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) status by the European Medicines Agency for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke, recognizing the potential clinical benefit of glenzocimab and its relevance to the unmet medical need in this disease.

Because efficacy data were a secondary endpoint of the phase 1b/2a ACTIMIS study, the company says glenzocimab was not eligible for breakthrough therapy status despite significant data on mortality and reduction of cerebral hemorrhage.

Nevertheless, these data and the inclusion of patients in the USA will allow Acticor Biotech to apply for fast track status with the FDA in the coming weeks.

In June this year, Acticor announced the European Patent Office (EPO) granted a new patent that provides protection for the use of glenzocimab in thrombotic diseases in Europe until 2036.