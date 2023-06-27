Astraveus exits stealth to advance cell and gene therapy platform

Astraveus SAS has emerged from stealth with the completion of an oversubscribed €16.5 million ($18.1 million) Series Seed financing.

The company creates modular, microfluidic cell foundries that transform cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing.

Astraveus has developed the Lakhesys platform, an end-to-end cell foundry that uses deep process optimization and single-use, microfluidic bioprocessors to deliver what the company said are “better results with reduced inputs.”

It said that, by removing the need for large-scale infrastructure, reducing costs and processing time, and overcoming the logistical challenges associated with CGT manufacturing, it is seeking to widen patient access to these life-changing therapies. The financing will allow the company to advance the development of its technology and expand the team.

At the innovative core of Lakhesys are microfluidic bioprocessors, which mimic organ perfusion and accelerate the molecular exchanges needed to sustain and transform cells into potent therapeutic agents.

“The high degree of precision and miniaturization enabled by microfluidic bioprocessors allow more efficient manufacturing, reducing labor, floor space and energy requirements, thereby generating less waste and making the process far cheaper and greener,” the company said.

While CGT is a young market, it has received considerable investment – an average of more than $18 billion per year since 2020 – but the high per patient cost of up to $2m has been a brake on both development of new therapies and deployment of those already identified. By minimizing the changes between process development and the clinic, and offering an immediate modular scalability, Astraveus said Lakhesys saves time and cost, and has the potential to transform both clinical research and manufacturing of approved products, accelerating the adoption of CGTs.

Jérémie Laurent, Founder and CEO of Astraveus, said: “Astraveus has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. By reducing costs, increasing precision and driving scalability, we are enabling the realization of the full potential of these therapies and making them accessible to a far wider audience of patients.”

The Series Seed financing was led by AdBio partners, co-syndicated with M Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc., and Bpifrance Large Venture.