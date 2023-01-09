BC Platforms to collaborate on Singapore population health study

Photo/Shutterstock

BC Platforms (BCP) has been selected to analyze and manage data collected from the Health for Life in Singapore (HELIOS) study, which forms part of the SG100K data set for Singapore’s National Precision Medicine program.

The HELIOS study is a population cohort study established and led by the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine) at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore).

The population study aims to identify environmental, lifestyle and genetic factors that cause heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases in Singapore.

As part of Singapore’s SG100K study, the HELIOS study will recruit up to 50,000 men and women, aged 30-84 years old, from the Singapore population progressively over the next two years. BCP will be providing BC|INSIGHT and BC|RQUEST for management of LKCMedicine’s genotype and phenotype patient data from a large Asian cohort in a safe and secure manner.

Bringing access to the HELIOS-SG100K data through BC Platforms will enable and accelerate researchers to pursue key questions around precision health and personalized medicine.

Major focus for BC Platforms solutions

Nino da Silva, deputy managing director, BC Platforms, said: “I’m delighted that we have more good news coming out of Singapore, a major focus for deploying our clinical solutions and driving precision medicine, where we are working with leading Asian healthcare institutions. This latest partnership should make it easier for health service providers to determine optimal patients treatment pathways in major disease areas, based on population health insights using our genomic data management platform. Asia’s rich multi-ethnicity is of great value for life science research and clinical decision making.”

NTU LKC Medicine’s John Chambers, lead investigator of SG100K, said: “The unique and extensive measurements and samples collected, together with long term follow-up will enable the investigation of the complex interrelationships between environmental, lifestyle and genetic factors on subsequent disease risk. The HELIOS study will thus provide a powerful resource for medical research across a wide range of disciplines for both the current and future generations of biomedical researchers. We’re delighted to have selected BC Platforms as a key delivery partner in this important healthcare project.”

Key step

“BC Platforms provides an environment to bring researchers to the data, allowing them to analyze deidentified data in a safe and secure manner,” said NTU LKCMedicine’s assistant professor Marie Loh.

“Establishing this trusted research environment is a key step in enabling researchers to use the data to investigate the pathways underlying health and disease in Singapore.”

TCE

The project will use BC Platforms’ latest software solution, the ‘trusted collaboration environment’ (TCE) and the recent upgraded to its acclaimed BC|INSIGHT open platform version 7. The platform has a high focus on user experience, it is fully equipped with cohort building tools and capabilities to automate data release approval processes and dynamic open workspaces.

TCEs are built on the foundation of a trusted research environment, a secure computing environment that manages sensitive patient data while allowing access for researchers. TCEs are increasingly vital tools in enabling international collaborative research as they enable multiple data partners to securely share real-world data.