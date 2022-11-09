Better Juice launches naturally converting fruit juice sugars to prebiotics

Picture/Janet Erlich

A new site housing technology to naturally turn the composition of fruit juice sugars including sucrose, glucose and fructose into better-for-you prebiotics has been opened by Better Juice Ltd.

The Israeli sugar-reduction foodtech startup launched its first full-capacity manufacturing plant for full commercial production of sugar-reducing immobilized enzymes. The new facility, the company says, will allow the company to fulfill current commissions from juice producers around the world as well as respond to anticipated new demands.

The technology developed by Better Juice produces beads composed of non-GMO microorganisms that naturally convert the juice’s composition of fruit sugars into prebiotic and other non-digestible fibers.

Better Juice startup

The new site—located in the Nes Ziona science park south of Tel Aviv—is replete with commercial-scale equipment, including an industrial fermenter and industrial immobilization processor. The specialized equipment is used for growing and harvesting the beaded microorganisms used in producing immobilized sugar-reducing enzymes. The site also houses pilot labs and the company’s new headquarters.

The new plant has a production capacity to support sugar-reduction of 250 million liters of juice per year. The company has entered into commitments with a number of juice companies to reduce the sugar loads in various fruit juices, including apple, orange, and pineapple juices.

The company’s technology can reduce up to 80% of the simple sugar content in fruit juices and fruit-based condiments without any degradation of naturally occurring nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It does not dilute the product in a way, maintaining the body and full flavor of the juice and only gently reducing the sweetness.

Naturally converts fruit sugars

The company’s groundbreaking technology decreases the naturally occurring simple sugar loads in a versatile range of products, including juices, jams, yoghurts, ice creams, sorbets, and more, to the food and beverages manufacturers desired levels.

Gali Yarom, co-founder and co-CEO at Better Juice said: “This move marks a major leap forward in our commercialization efforts. We project that the new plant will accommodate our production needs for the next four years. As interest and demand in our technology continue to flourish in the global fruit juice sphere, we will expand our production capabilities outside of Israel as well.” Wired magazine recently rated the company as one on of the 10 most promising start-ups in Israel.

The facility and operations also maintain high alignment to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles. The biodegradable polymer beads are rechanneled to livestock feed after being used in the production phase, minimizing waste.

Israel location

The bioreactors, which have a 20-year lifespan, can be controlled remotely, reducing the company’s need for travel and its subsequent carbon footprint. Only a small amount of energy is required to activate the bioreactors. On a social level, the company boasts a 50% female workforce and assists manufacturers of fruit-based products to comply with the various sugar tax regulations in the regions where they operate.

Chief engineer of Better Juice, Henry Elkoby, said: “We had to design and construct specialized systems from scratch to support our unique production processes while taking environmental considerations into account and adhering to the strictest requirements for waste treatment, water recycling, and energy efficiency.”

Better Juice technology

The company was founded in 2018 as one of the first start-ups to be nurtured by The Kitchen FoodTech Hub.

“It was founded with the vision of promoting the overall well-being of people globally,” said Eran Blachinsky, co-founder and co-CEO of Better Juice.

“The realization that also naturally squeezed fruit juice can harbor high quantities of simple sugar is what sparked the creation of the Better Juice technology. It has been an incredible journey seeing our concept evolve into fruition, and onto the global market so that more people around the world can enjoy the full flavor and nutritional benefits of fruit juices.”