Beyond Biotech podcast 14: Nordic Life Science NLS Days 2022

This week’s podcast is dedicated to Nordic Life Science Days, otherwise known as NLS Days.

This year’s version is an in-person event from September 28-29, at the Malmömässan in Malmö, Sweden.

In our preview of NLS Days, which features sessions and fireside chats, company presentations, an exhibition, and one-on-one partnering meetings, we have interviews with managing director of NLSDays, Olivier Duchamp-Giudicelli; Chelsea Ranger, senior advisor, SwedenBIO and chair of NLSInvest; and Magnus Björsne, CEO of AstraZeneca’s BioVentureHub.

We also have our weekly chat with global commercial real estate services company JLL, with Travis McCready.

NLS Days back in person

After pandemic disruption, NLS Days is returning to an in-person event in Malmö. It is the largest Nordic partnering conference of its kind, and welcomes participants from not only the Nordic countries of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland, but also from around the world.

NLSDays attracts leading decision makers from biotech, pharma and medtech as well as finance, research, policy and regulatory authorities. Startups and early-phase clinical projects can find new investors, established businesses can find commercial partners for expansion, and global pharmaceutical and biotech companies can evaluate new and promising investment opportunities across the region.

Content continues below Related Content

The event also features NLSInvest, a pitching contest where 40 regional companies will compete over the two-days.

While the event traditionally rotates between Stockholm and Malmö, for its 10th anniversary in 2023 it will be held in Copenhagen at the Bella Centre.