Beyond Biotech podcast 17: BIO-Europe, National Hemophilia Foundation

This week, we have three interviews. Our guests are: Pam Putz, managing director of EBD Group EU; André Hofmann, CEO of biosaxony; and Kevin Mills, chief scientific officer at the National Hemophilia Foundation and Teri Willey, managing director of the National Hemophilia Foundation’s Pathway to Cures.

We also have our weekly chat with global commercial real estate services company JLL, with Travis McCready.

BIO-Europe set to start in Leipzig

BIO-Europe is returning with a three day in-person event, followed by a three-day virtual option.

Taking place at the Leipzig Messe in Leipzig, Germany, from October 24 to 26, there is also an option for those who can’t make it to attend virtually from November 2 to 4.

BIO-Europe includes exhibitors, face-to-face partnering meetings, presentations, and a start-up spotlight. More than 4,000 attendees are expected in Germany, with more than 2,200 companies from 60 countries represented. More than 27,000 partnering meetings are anticipated over the three days.

For more details on attending BIO-Europe, click here. There is still an option to attend and save €200 by booking before October 14.

National Hemophilia Foundation launches research fund

The National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) in the U.S. has announced the launch of Pathway to Cures (P2C), a new venture philanthropy investment fund focused on creating transformational impact across all inheritable blood disorders.

Investing alongside and partnering with traditional private capital funds and other industry organizations, P2C hopes to spur the development of inheritable blood disorder therapies, treatments, and technologies, changing the lives of the inheritable blood disorders community.

P2C is being launched as an open-ended fund with an initial $3.5 million commitment from the NHF as it begins fundraising and partnership outreach to raise $20 million over the next several years as it invests in companies that demonstrate significant potential for transformational impact for the inheritable blood disorders community.