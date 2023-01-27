Beyond Biotech podcast 31: Orgenesis, Phacilitate, Terumo, University of Birmingham, VIVEBiotech

Phacilitate’s Advanced Therapies Week took place last week in Miami Beach, Florida.

This week, we speak with the organizers, as well as some of the companies in attendance.

Our guests are Kim Barnes, EVP, Phacilitate; Kathie Schneider, director and global commercial lead at Terumo; Vered Caplan, CEO, Orgenesis; Ivan Wall, head of the Centre for Advanced Therapies Manufacturing Training, University of Birmingham; and Natalia Elizalde, business development director, VIVEBiotech.

Phacilitate

Phacilitate stages two major events each year, Advanced Therapies Week, which took place from January 17 to 20 in Miami Beach, Florida, and Advanced Therapies Europe 2023, which takes place in Estoril, Portugal on September 6 and 7.

The company also provides market intelligence and hosts a variety of webinars.

Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care.

Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for the therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. Its POCare Network unites patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes, and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of therapies.

Terumo

Terumo is a global provider of medical technology. Based in Tokyo, it provides medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments.

University of Birmingham

The Centre for Advanced Therapies Manufacturing Training is a newly established National Training Centre based in Birmingham, U.K. It is one of several centers that form the Advanced Therapies Skills and Training Network, which is coordinated by the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult. Its aim is to provide training to U.K. advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturers, to enable rapid and sustainable workforce growth.

VIVEBiotech

VIVEBiotech is a Spanish developer and manufacturer of lentiviral vectors working under both EMA and FDA standards. The lentiviral vectors produced by VIVEbiotech are used to treat a range of disorders, including hematological and solid cancers, and rare diseases.