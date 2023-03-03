Beyond Biotech podcast 36: Bio-Europe Spring and Cellular Origins

Two of the interviews on the podcast today are related to Bio-Europe Spring. There are conversations with Rosie Bernard, senior director, production and content strategy for EBD Group EU, with an overview of the event, and also Jordan Stillman, project manager, partnering services at EBD Group. We also have a chat with Cellular Origins’ CEO Edwin Stone.

Cellular Origins

Cellular Origins is a TTP spin-out, created to enable scalable, cost-effective and efficient manufacture of cell and gene therapies. Cellular Origins’ proprietary technology addresses the current barriers associated with the manufacture of advanced therapies that are in late-stage development, enabling commercial manufacturing without process change.

By providing a solution for automated sterile fluidic interconnection that has the flexibility to adapt and link current and future bioprocess equipment, Cellular Origins hopes to enable full automation of current cell therapy manufacturing and future innovation of new processes.

Bio-Europe Spring

Bio-Europe Spring takes place March 20-22 in Basel, Switzerland. There is a virtual component for those unable to make the event, or who still have leftover meetings to schedule, and the online portion takes place from March 28 to 30.

The event, at the Messe Basel, is an opportunity to engage in face-to-face meetings with representatives of hundreds of companies from around the world. The partneringONE tool allows meetings to be set up, and to find information on companies and attendees.

As well as networking, there are exhibitors, receptions, and a variety of presentations. There is also a startup spotlight section. This year, the keynote presentations are being given by Roche and Novartis.

Currently, there are more than 3,200 attendees expected to be in Basel and 18,000 meetings are being requested weekly. More than 1,600 companies will be represented, from more than 50 countries.

Bio-Europe Spring sees companies from a variety of sectors, including products, services, and technologies.