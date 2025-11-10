Last week nearly 6000 people from more than 3200 companies gathered in Vienna for the annual BIO-Europe partnering conference. Over three days, more than 32,000 meetings were facilitated between biotechs, pharma, venture capital, and industry service providers, with participants from more than 60 countries taking full advantage of their time in the Austrian capital to renew existing contacts and forge new ones.\n\n\n\nAmong those seeking partnerships at BIO-Europe were a contingent of biotechs from Australia. A small but active hub for innovation, Australian firms came to the event with variable partnering goals but common high hopes for establishing the connections required to drive their business forward.\n\n\n\nWe spoke to Australian companies at BIO-Europe to understand their experience on the floor in Vienna and the challenges of developing partnerships on the other side of the world.\n\n\n\n\n\nPreparing to raise money and pitch pharma partners at BIO-Europe\n\n\n\nAustralia\u2019s biotechnology industry is\u00a0valued at more than $17 billion\u00a0and expected to grow to $51 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)\u00a0of 17.5%. Industry group\u00a0Ausbiotech\u00a0reports that the country has particular strengths in therapeutics, regenerative medicine, and digital health, and world-class clinical capabilities with around 1000 new clinical trials launched every year. Reflecting that diverse landscape, the Australian companies present at BIO-Europe this year arrived with a variety of partnering goals.\n\n\n\nTernarx\u00a0is a Melbourne-based company developing a pipeline of targeted protein degrader therapies. A spinout company from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI), Ternarx received a $AUD 15 million ($9.7 million) grant from the Australian government\u2019s Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) and was at BIO-Europe laying the groundwork in advance of a planned capital raise in 2026.\n\n\n\n\u201cIt's really about pitching where we are at the moment and asking for feedback,\u201d said Ternarx chief executive officer (CEO) Joanne Boag. \u201cIt\u2019s about collecting that feedback, making those contacts, and then building that into the investment case going into next year.\u201d\n\n\n\nFinances were also on the mind of\u00a0Eye Co Pty. Ltd.\u00a0CEO and Managing Director Peter Abrahamson. The Sydney biotech is currently in the clinic testing fludrocortisone acetate in the treatment of geographic atrophy associated with dry age-related macular degeneration. At BIO-Europe, the company was seeking funding to complete their phase 2 trial, support the phase 3 trial, and move the therapy towards commercialization.\u00a0\n\n\n\nAt least one Australian company, though, arrived in Austria with a product that was already approved and on the market in Australia and Canada, and was seeking partners to commercialize the therapy in Europe and other geographies. Glutagen is based in Melbourne and markets a caricain enzyme therapy to address celiac disease. Commercialized as GluteGuard, patients take a single tablet before eating a meal that might contain gluten to reduce the occurrence of symptoms related to inadvertent gluten ingestion. \n\n\n\nGlutagen Chief Revenue Officer Stuart Jebb explained that, with a product already on the market, he was at BIO-Europe to connect with pharma partners who would license the therapy in new regions. \u201cWe're getting a lot of interest from both the big end of town, like big pharma companies that play in the generic space and have over-the-counter divisions, and then we get interest from the smaller companies that are specifically focused on the country that they're located in and have experience with consumer health products.\u201d\n\n\n\nSecuring BIO-Europe partnering meetings? No worries, mate\n\n\n\nJebb had few issues securing partnering meetings at BIO-Europe adding, \u201cI find the European community is very welcoming to Australian people. I've never run into any issue from us being Australia.\u201d This perspective was common across the Australian biotechs we spoke to.\n\n\n\nVictoria\u2019s Amplia Therapeutics develops small-molecule focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors to amplify chemotherapy therapies in solid tumors, with a specific focus on pancreatic cancer. The company is in the clinic with a phase 2 trial of its AMP945 asset for pancreatic cancer underway, a phase 1b\/2 trial of the same asset in combination with folfirinox in progress, and another trial targeting ovarian cancer in planning stages. Chief Operating Officer Rhiannon Jones confirmed she was able to secure many of the meetings she hoped to have but added that partnering requires more than just showing up at an event.\n\n\n\n\u201cIt helps if you have engaged with them previously or you engage by email,\u201d she said. \u201cWe came to BIO-Europe Spring earlier in the year and this has actually been a really good follow-up. We've picked up a few of those conversations that were going well, they were interested in seeing more data and so we've been able to bring more data to this meeting.\u201d\n\n\n\nPeter Pursey, CEO of PresSura Neuro, said his company had been very well received. PresSura Neuro is developing therapeutic solutions to reduce the effects of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and concussions, including both chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and post-concussion syndrome (PCS). In an area where there are currently no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved medications, PresSura Neuro is now three-quarters of the way through a phase 2 trial in 16 hospitals in Australia and the UK. The trial is expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2026.\n\n\n\n\u201cLook when you get close to a phase 2 and you really want a license with the tier one, two, and three companies, you want to test what their thinking is,\u201d Pursey explained. \u201cI like to know in advance where people stand\u2026if there are things that we need to prepare for and think about, then it gives us about nine months to do that. I think it's just normal, sensible preparation.\u201d\n\n\n\nHe added that PresSura Neuro liked the BIO-Europe event. \u201cWe thought there was a mix of companies from all over the world here. When you go to [the BIO International Convention] it's a little more U.S. centric and so when you come here you get a bigger variety of companies from Asia and Europe, as well as the Americans.\u201d\n\n\n\nBIO-Europe partnering is attractive to Aussie biotechs\n\n\n\nPursey was not alone among Australian biotechs in declaring a preference for the European partnering event. Others also pointed to the more manageable size of the event compared to the U.S. BIO meeting, and the availability of pharma and venture executives in Vienna.\n\n\n\nTernarx\u2019s Boag said this was her second time attending BIO-Europe and highlighted the size of the event \u2013 big, but not too big \u2013 as a major plus for smaller biotechs.\n\n\n\n\n\n\u201cBIO U.S. is obviously a bigger meeting,\u201d she said, \u201cbut for getting meetings with pharma, I found this to be a better meeting. I think it's easier for smaller companies to get cut through here rather than at the U.S. conference.\u201d\n\n\n\nJebb of Glutagen noted how busy he had been at BIO-Europe this year and cited the value of the format in facilitating meetings for his Australian company. \u201cThis event in particular is very well organized,\u201d he said. \u201cI\u2019ve had three days of just back-to-back-to back meetings, and it just runs really efficiently.\u201d\n\n\n\nFar from being a disadvantage, Australian companies found that there were some real advantages on the table for potential partners from Europe. Pursey, for example, pointed to Australia\u2019s age and disease profile that is very similar to that of Europe and the U.S., Abrahamson mentioned the cost advantages of pursuing innovation in Australia where there is a 43.5% tax credit for R&D activities, and the regulatory credibility of Australia\u2019s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) was cited a strong argument in favor of working with Aussie biotechs.\n\n\n\nAs attractive as the country is for outside biopharma investment, for the local companies there is not only a desire but a commercial need to go global. Jebb explained that Australia\u2019s relatively small local market drives an international partnering approach. \u201cWe\u2019re a 25 million population market, we're just a tiny market,\u201d he said, \u201cWe're such on a smaller scale compared to what it is here [in Europe].\u201d\n\n\n\nThis small-scale impacts not only commercial realities for therapies on the market but also access to capital. Despite Australian private pension savings and investment funds (known locally as superannuation funds) being allowed to invest in riskier market segments such as biotechnology, relatively little has so far been invested by those funds in the sector and where investments have been made there have been few returns. As one biotech CEO put it, \u201craising money in Australia is an uphill battle\u201d and so events like BIO-Europe become critical to achieving a development path forward.\n\n\n\nNext stops: London, San Francisco, and Lisbon\n\n\n\nPartnering events like BIO-Europe are strategically important for biotechs and out-licensors like the Australian firms we met in Vienna. However, BIO-Europe is just one stop on an international partnering journey that sees its next stops in the U.K. and the U.S.\n\n\n\nFor many Aussie innovators, the\u00a0Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference\u00a0in London beginning 17 November is the next stop on their partnering world tour. More than 3500 people are expected for the event at the Waldorf Hilton and Australian CEOs are amongst the finance-focused attendees from around the world.\u00a0\u00a0Some six weeks after Jefferies, though, is the traditional high-profile kick-off to the biopharma year in San Franciso, the\u00a0JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. The mid-January event will see pharma, biotech, and investment leaders converge in California to meet, network, and announce new collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions.\u00a0\u00a0Then, come March,\u00a0BIO-Europe Spring\u00a0will see out-licensors return to Europe, this time to Lisbon, Portugal, where nearly 4000 decision makers will attend the smaller sibling of the autumn BIO-Europe event.\n\n\n\nFor Australian biotechs seeking development partners, out-licensing deals, and investors, the frequent long flights are the cost of doing business, and the face-to-face contact is essential for driving Down Under biotech innovation forward. \n\n\n\n\u201cBeing in Australia, on the other side of the world, a small company no one's ever heard trying to do the cold outreach? It just doesn't resonate with people,\u201d said Jebb. \u201cWhen you're in front of them in person, you get to meet them. They get to know you, and you get to tell the story. It's just a much more efficient and effective process to finding these partners.\u201d