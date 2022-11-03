New method to treat diabetic foot ulcers revealed by Biocomposites Ltd

Picture/Shutterstock

Diabetic foot infection costs the UK’s NHS around £900 million ($990 million) a year, bringing severe misery to patients.

Usually, systemic antibiotics are routinely given to those with diabetes who are susceptible to infected foot ulcers. Unfortunately, effective treatment can be disrupted by complications by using this treatment due to allergic reactions, antibiotic-resistant organisms, the risk of clostridium difficile and possible organ toxicity.

A new method has been developed by a multidisciplinary expert team of clinicians called Stimulan by Biocomposites Ltd.

It is a system where antibiotics are mixed with calcium sulfate paste to form small beads. These can be placed in the foot wound following debridement, within a framework of standard best practice. The antibiotics are then released at therapeutic concentrations to the site of infection.

Preventing and managing infection in individuals with diabetes who develop foot ulcers is challenging for clinicians. Biocomposites says Stimulan offers a real opportunity to deliver relevant and effective antibiotics within a program of care to the wound bed within a framework of best practice in foot ulcer management. Further research is needed to investigate whether this method of delivery can improve healing rates within these wounds and potentially reduce the need for systemic antibiotics.

Biocomposites announced today (November 3) that it will be hosting a symposium at this year’s Wounds UK Annual Conference to be held at the Harrogate Convention Centre, UK from November 7 to 9, 2022.

Diabetic infection

The symposium, led by members of a consensus group of multidisciplinary clinicians including Paul Chadwick, a professor at Birmingham City University, Martin Arissol, vascular podiatrist, St Thomas’ Hospital, London, and Andrew Sharpe, an advanced podiatrist, Northern Care Alliance Foundation Trust and they will discuss ‘Managing Infection – A new paradigm’.

Diabetic foot infection, they say, is a challenging disease, where 50-60% of ulcers progress to infection, of which 20% progress to moderate or severe infection and ultimately.

Stimulan beads are placed in the foot wound following debridement and release antibiotics at therapeutic concentrations over several weeks. In addition, they have also developed a framework of best practice and a ‘toolkit’ of documents to support the safe and effective use of Stimulan by podiatrists in clinical practice.

Treatment

Chadwick said: “Treating foot infections early in people with diabetes is essential to optimise outcomes. The use of Stimulan in a community setting has the potential to provide significant benefit further downstream.

“For those patients that still go on to be admitted to hospital, Stimulan can significantly reduce the number of days that they are hospitalized – in one study from a mean of 28 days to seven days and an improved healing rate from 57% to 70%.”

Michael Harris, CEO of Biocomposites added: “We look forward to bringing together this group of eminent clinicians to provide their expertise and independent findings on managing complex foot infections often associated with Diabetes. Their expert opinions demonstrate a unanimous endorsement of Stimulan as an antibiotic carrier to help clinicians manage infections and improve their patient outcomes.”