WuXi Biologics to build new center in Singapore as part of $1.4B investment

WuXi Biologics, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), has announced a 10-year $1.4 billion investment plan.

The plan aims to expand the company’s research, development, and large-scale drug substance and drug product (DS/DP) manufacturing capacity and capabilities in Singapore. The company will build a new site that will add 120,000L biomanufacturing capacity to WuXi Biologics’ global network by 2026 and is anticipated to employ 1,500 research, development and manufacturing staff when complete.

Following investments in the U.S., Ireland, Germany and China, this new addition in Singapore will become a critical part of the company’s global supply chain network. The center will also reinforce WuXi Biologics’ Global Dual Sourcing strategy, which ensures customer projects can be fulfilled at multiple facilities globally to mitigate potential risks.

Government support

WuXi Biologics’ investment plan is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

Beh Swan Gin, chairman of EDB, said: “The investments will establish Singapore as a significant node in the company’s global research, development and manufacturing network. It is a testament to Singapore’s position as a global biopharmaceutical hub, and will strengthen our attractiveness to biotech innovators and start-ups.”

Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, said: “Singapore has established itself as one of the most advanced pharmaceutical hubs in the world. As a trusted partner to global healthcare companies and a strong contributor to the local community, WuXi Biologics’ investment in the new CRDMO center will enhance the sustainable growth and success of the Singapore biotech ecosystem and enable the global biologics industry with a more robust supply chain. With the support of EDB and our local partners in Singapore, WuXi Biologics looks forward to moving ahead with this important project to enable global partners and benefit patients worldwide.”

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics has a staff of around 10,000 in China, the U.S., Ireland, Germany and Singapore, As of April 30, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 526 integrated client projects, including nine in commercial manufacturing.