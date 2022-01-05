The Top European Biotech Investments in December

This article will be freely available to view in February 2022. Labiotech members have exclusive access before it is unlocked.

December 2021 ended with a bang for biotech funding in Europe and Israel, with cultured meat and cell therapy startups attracting the biggest investment rounds.

Biotech companies in Europe and Israel capped off 2021 with a very strong month of fundraising. Collectively, private companies and those launching initial public offerings (IPOs) banked almost €1.6B in 43 biotech investment deals.

The December total was roughly 30% larger than November’s haul of €1.2B. Only €58M of December’s winnings came from biotech IPOs, in contrast to the €515M collected from biotech IPOs in November.

Genenta Science launched the biggest European biotech IPO of December, raising almost €32M on the Nasdaq. The Italian firm is developing a gene therapy that penetrates solid tumors and produces proteins activating the immune system against the cancer cells.

In second place,