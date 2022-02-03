The Top European Biotech Investments in January 2022

This article will be freely available to view in March 2022. Labiotech members have exclusive access before it is unlocked.

Viral infection treatments, cell therapy, and artificial intelligence led biotech investments in January 2022 as the European sector took a collective breather from December’s funding frenzy.

European biotech investments started 2022 at a modest level compared to the huge cash flow seen in November and December 2021. While December 2021 saw almost €1.6B money raised, January’s total hit €660M in 41 deals. These included private investments and initial public offerings going to life sciences companies in Europe and Israel.

Private biotech investments drove nearly all of January’s funding; the UK firm Genflow Biosciences launched the only biotech IPO, raising €4.4M on the London Stock Exchange. The firm challenged a stormy biotech stock market, which has caused headwinds for biotech IPO hopefuls in the last few months.

Industrial biotech companies in particular saw a plunge in investments in January.