The Top European Biotech Investment Rounds in November

By
08/12/2021 - 4 minutes

A €375M IPO from Evotec was the highlight of European biotech investments in November, with other cash going to firms working on cell therapy reprogramming and immuno-oncology.

The total biotech investment haul for European companies reached €1.2B in November, with 41 deals in the bag. These deals included European and Israeli companies launching a private round or initial public offering (IPO).

November’s total investment catch was double that of October. This was partly because November saw four IPOs totaling €514.7M, while October had only one €15.5M IPO by the firm Acticor Biotech.

The German giant Evotec made the headlines with a colossal Nasdaq IPO worth €375.4M. The firm has a diverse business model that includes developing a drug pipeline, providing drug discovery services, and investing in other companies.

Other major IPOs were closed by IO Biotech and MaaT Pharma in Denmark and France respectively. IO Biotech is developing a cancer immunotherapy while MaaT Pharma is on the cutting edge of the European microbiome field,

