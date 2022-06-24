Beyond Biotech podcast 2: Asabys, Asebio, MOA Foodtech

24/06/2022 - 1 minute

This week’s podcast is dedicated to Spain.

We have conversations with bioindustry association AseBio’s CEO, Ion Arocena; Clara Campàs, managing partner and co-founder of venture capital company Asabys, and Susana Sánchez Gómez, co-founder and chief scientific officer at MOA Foodtech.

AseBio, the Spanish Bioindustry Association, brings together and represents the interests of companies, associations, foundations, universities, technology and research centers that work in the
field of biotechnology in Spain.

The organization works with regional, national and European legislative bodies, as well as with social organizations committed to using biotechnology to improve citizens’ quality of life, environmental sustainability, economic development and skilled job creation.

AseBio, which has hundreds of members, is also a part of EuropaBio, the European Bioindustry Association, which is made up of almost one hundred business organizations, together representing the interests of more than 1,800 European companies.

