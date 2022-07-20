LabShares Newton doubles space for biotech startups and launches pitch contest

Photo/Shutterstock

LabShares’ new space incorporates 12 private suites, 15 lab benches in the open lab, and a comprehensive set of shared resources and equipment. All private suites have already been committed to a group of startup biotechs.

In total, LabShares now operates more than 40,000 square feet of shared lab and office space for over 30 member companies.

Pitch contest

LabShares is also re-starting the Launch@LabShares Pitch Competition, where one winning startup will be awarded free lab and office space for one year. The bench and desk will be located in LabShares’ newly renovated and fully equipped laboratory in Newton, Mass.

Two runners-up will be chosen as well, and each will be awarded a free bench in the shared lab plus dedicated desk for three months.

“Our mission is to provide best-in-class services and facilities to early-stage biotech startups – no matter how big or small,” said Jeff Behrens, CEO and founder of LabShares.

Content continues below Related Content

“Our members range from very early stage, grant-supported companies to well-funded startups who have closed large A-rounds from top tier venture firms. We are excited to offer free lab space once again to emerging startups as a way of helping them hit the ground running.”

The Launch@LabShares award, as well as general membership, includes full equipment and use of conference rooms, hazardous waste/gas management, monitored cold storage, and other amenities such as free parking and fitness center access.

Applications

LabShares will accept applications from qualifying startups until September 15, 2022. Five finalists will be chosen and announced by LabShares on September 30. The finalists will be asked to deliver an in-person pitch to the LabShares team and representatives from LabShares’ sponsors.

Interested startups should visit www.labshares.com/launch for eligibility information and to begin the online application process.