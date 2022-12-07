BiVictriX identifies development lead for ADC cancer program

Photo/Shutterstock

BiVictriX Therapeutics plc, an emerging biotechnology company applying a novel approach to develop next generation cancer therapies using insights derived from frontline clinical experience, has identified a development lead for its BVX001 program.

The lead was developed using BiVictriX’s proprietary Bi-Cygni approach, which aims to generate the next-generation of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with superior cancer selectivity. The lead was selected based on promising in vitro potency and cancer cell selectivity data, together with encouraging data reported from a panel of ex-vivo safety assays using healthy human cells.

The lead, together with backup candidates, will now be taken forward into a panel of in vivo models. These will include models of acute myeloid leukemia to investigate the optimum dose of the molecule. In addition, the lead will be assessed in safety models providing indicative safety data for the program. Results from these experiments, in addition to the data already obtained, will support manufacturing preparations and guide future clinical trials.

Tiffany Thorn, CEO of BiVictriX Therapeutics, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that we have identified a lead compound for our BVX001 program, in line with what we set out to do earlier this year. This marks a significant step forward towards progressing this programme to the clinic, where we hope to deliver key outcomes for patients who currently have limited options.

“This announcement also comes at a time when interest in the ADC sector is on the rise with over 12 deals/partnerships announced this year alone. I would like to thank the team at BiVictriX for all their hard work in achieving this fundamental milestone.”