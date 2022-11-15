BrainEver and 3P Biopharmaceuticals developing drug with hopes to cure ALS

Photo/Shutterstock

3P BioPharmaceuticals and BrainEver are to collaborate on developing hEng1, a recombinant homeoprotein, to treat pathologies such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Parkinson’s disease.

3P is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the process development and cGMP manufacturing of biological products, and BrainEver is a French biotechnology company focusing on discovering and developing first-in-class therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

3P’s role will focus on the transfer of the production process as well as the cGMP manufacturing of the drug substance to be used in phase I and II clinical trials.

BrainEver has demonstrated the role of distinct homeoproteins in the protection of specific neuronal populations against pathological aging which support the idea that hEng1 administration to ALS patients may protect the surviving neurons from death while increasing their physiological activity. The expected clinical outcome is to stop the disease progression with an amelioration of the condition of the patients.

Key milestone

Dámaso Molero, chief executive officer of 3P Biopharmaceuticals, said: “To be able to say that we are collaborating with a biotech company with proven experience such as BrainEver, which will treat diseases such as ALS, is a real achievement and honor for 3P.”

The collaboration is also a step forward for BrainEver, whose mission is to generate a pipeline of drug candidates targeting other neurodegenerative and ocular diseases.

Content continues below Related Content

Hubert Méchain, chief technical officer at BrainEver, said: “The manufacturing of the human Engrailed1 homeoprotein by 3P Biopharmaceuticals is a key milestone for our company and will strongly support us in our main goal, which is to develop innovative new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.”

“In ALS, motor neurons gradually degenerate, leading to progressive loss of muscle functions resulting in increasing difficulties with movements, swallowing and breathing. Treatment with recombinant homeoprotein hEng1 has been shown to restore muscle function and even prevent neuronal death,” said Bernard Gilly, chairman and co-founder of BrainEver.